Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Two Creatives on Their Journeys to Sustainability
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Hublot's Latest Is an Homage to Aspen Snowmass

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Can't Afford the Internet's Favorite Pan? This Lookalike Only Costs $25

Grocery store chain Aldi made a $25 knockoff of the $145 Always Pan.

By Tyler Chin
aldi awesome pan dupe of the our place always pan
Gear Patrol

For the past two years, Our Place's Always Pan has taken the cooking world by storm. It touts an Instagram-friendly look (peep those pastel colorways), a modular design (wait, the wooden nests atop the handle?!) and a design that's meant to do eight things in one (OK, this is a bit of a stretch). The biggest barrier to entry for the pan, however, is its $145 price tag. So it was about time that someone knocked off the Always Pan, and the culprit isn't who you'd think.

Aldi, a German-owned supermarket chain popular for its discounted prices, released a $25 dupe of the Always Pan. The name? The Awesome Pan. The pan is part of Aldi's cookware line called Crofton, which features highly affordable pots and pans.

tech roundup
Aldi recently released the Awesome Pan ($25), a dead ringer for the popular Always Pan ($145).
Courtesy

Aldi's take on the Always Pan is a dead ringer for the original — the lid is practically identical, and it boasts a similar design from the handle to the shape of the pan itself. Like the Always Pan, the Awesome Pan is 10 inches in diameter and features an aluminum body with a non-stick surface that's free of PFOA or PTFE, two common harmful chemicals found in some non-stick coatings. But that's where the similarities end.

The Awesome Pan lacks the nesting steamer basket that comes included with the Always Pan, as well as the beechwood spoon that utilizes the Always Pan's handle as a spoon rest. The Awesome Pan also lacks pour spouts, which come on either side of the Always Pan. However, if you don't need those missing accoutrements and features, you can save $120 by going for the knockoff.

If you want to give the Awesome Pan a try, look out for it at an Aldi location near you. We haven't had a chance to try it out, but for $25 we doubt it'd be the worst pan you can buy.

Related Story
Review: Our Place's Always Pan Is Instagram Famous
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Airstream Has a Game-Changing Trailer Concept
One of Patagonia’s Best Jackets Is Over $75 Off
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Amazon Is Coming for Your Closet
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia: What You Need to Know
Winnebago Unveiled Its First Electric Camper Van
Lamborghini’s Wild Off-Road Supercar May Be Coming
Nike's Newest Shoe Is Perfect for 5ks and 10ks
Toyota's Electric Pickup: What You Need to Know
BMW's V12 Gets One Last Song Before It Goes
Save a Rare 20% on Hyperlite Mountain Gear