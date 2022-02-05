Turns Out, Pappy's Coveted Bourbon Also Makes for a Superb Syrup

Nothing goes with pancakes, waffles and French toast quite like maple syrup. But the syrup you choose can also make or break your breakfast. As it turns out, the folks behind one of the most sought-after bourbons in the world — yes, we're talking about Pappy Van Winkle — have also tried their hand at crafting breakfast-ready liquid gold. And they've succeeded in spectacular fashion. While that would be exciting in and of itself, it's all the more exciting when you find out that that very maple syrup goes for under $40 at Huckberry.

Just so we're completely clear: this isn't just some cash-grab trying to dupe people by using the Pappy name; it actually earned its own accolades, including coming out on top of the 2020 Good Food Awards and being hailed as "one of the best things I've tasted in a long time" by chef Tyler Florence (of the Food Network).

It's hand-crafted entirely in the USA from sap harvested in spring 2015 from Bissell Maple Farm in Ohio before being aged in genuine Pappy Van Winkle 15-year barrels for six months, imbuing it with all the delicious, mouth-watery goodness of its bourbon siblings. If you like bourbon and breakfast, this is a morning topper not to miss. Trust us, you won't regret it.

