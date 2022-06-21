WhistlePig is one of the most lauded distillers in the rye whiskey game. They pride themselves in making the "finest and most interesting whiskeys" and, interestingly enough, have brought their bold flavor to a Ben & Jerry's pint and, most recently, maple syrup that you can now buy at Huckberry – WhistlePig's Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup.

WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup Runamok huckberry.com $24.95 SHOP NOW

What makes this syrup a notch above competitors like Pappy's barrel-aged syrup? The powerhouse collaboration behind it. It's a match made in heaven, er, Vermont, with Runamok Maple.



Last spring, the two award-winning producers teamed up to handcraft the ultimate taste of the green mountain state: Runamok's organic maple syrup aged nine months in the oak barrels used for WhistlePig's famous rye.

The resulting flavor is rich and complex, featuring notes of toffee and rye spice, making it the perfect topping for desserts, cocktails and breakfast classics.

Served in the iconic WhistlePig bottle, this boujee barrel-aged syrup is sure to level up your next breakfast or bartending endeavor.

Price: $25

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io