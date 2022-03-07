Today's Top Stories
Goodbye, Bud Light. This Is My New Light Beer of Choice — And It's Non-Alcoholic

Athletic Brewing's newest brew packs great taste, no hangover, and just 25 calories.

By Tyler Chin
athletic lite beer next to basketball
Athletic Brewing

Everyone — yes, everyone — loves a good, crisp light beer. From Bud Light to Miller Lite and every other variation of "light" in between, the beer aisle has no shortage of light beers. Even craft breweries are hopping on the light beer bandwagon. But now, a new light beer has grabbed my attention in an unexpected way — and it's from one of the best non-alcoholic beer brands around.

Athletic Brewing has just released its take on the light beer, Athletic Lite. The brewery wanted to create a light beer that could be everyone's daily beer, whether those people want an occasional break from booze or they've completely eliminated alcohol from their life.

“When it comes to Athletic Lite, a clean, crisp, everyday beverage was the top requested style from our retailers and distributors when surveyed," Bill Shufelt, Athletic Brewing's CEO and co-founder said in a press release. "So, as we are known to do, we stepped to the plate and created our own version. Athletic Lite opens the non-alcoholic beer category to a wider audience than ever before, and fills this gap by offering a premium brew that can truly be enjoyed any time, anywhere.”

Athletic Lite boasts 25 calories and five grams of carbs per 12-ounce serving; for comparison a comparable hard light beer can have over 100 calories and more than 10 grams of carbs per 12-ounce serving. Plus, since there's no booze, you can drink Athletic Lite throughout the day without a late-day crash. It tastes shockingly close to a full-booze light beer, and I've found myself reaching for a can of Athletic Lite over other beers more and more.

Athletic Brewing is making some of the best non-alcoholic beers on the market, and since launching in 2018, its booze-free beers have been a huge hit. The brewery also could not have come at a better time. More and more people are looking to reduce their alcohol intake, and since 2015, the non-alcoholic beverage sector has grown 506 percent, according to Nielsen. Athletic Brewing going after the light beer market further proves that the brewery knows what's up.

Athletic Brewing is available now at select Whole Foods locations nationwide, as well as directly from its website.

Price: $14/6-pack

SHOP NOW

