Traeger is ready to get the grills going this summer. The brand behind some of our favorite pellet grills has updated its line of Timberline grills to be even smarter and cook even better than before.

The Traeger Timberline and Timberline XL boast 880 square feet and 1,320 square feet of cooking area, respectively. The reworked grills boost the previous iterations' Wi-Fi range, beef up the cooking area and add a touchscreen display for ease of control. According to Traeger, the new full-color touchscreen display offers guided onboarding, temperature monitorings and maintenance checks.

The Timberline continues Traeger's trend of being a grill with super-precise temperature control. The new models utilize a smart combustion system, which implements a series of smart sensors in tandem with cooking environment data to provide a consistent cook and avoid flare-ups. The insulated dual-wall construction also helps to maintain the grill's interior temperature, so it's not affected by outdoor temperature changes.

When Traeger introduced the original Timberline grills, the brand also introduced its trademarked WiFire technology, which is carried over into the revamped Timberlines. With this technology, users can control and monitor their grill from literally anywhere, whether it's their phone or smartwatch, and the grill is also compatible with smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

The Timberline grills come with two Meater wireless meat thermometers that track your food's temperature. The inclusion of the thermometers makes sense, since Traeger acquired Meater in 2021 — furthering the brand's embrace of combining technology with its grills.

For easy cleanup, the grill uses an EZ-Clean Grease & Ash Keg system so grease ash and debris all end up in the same trash receptacle. The grill can heat up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and with Traeger's DownDraft Exhaust and Super Smoke mode, food comes out smokier, with a more-wood-fired flavor.

The Timberline grills, which costs $3,500 for the smaller one and $3,800 for the larger, are listed on Traeger's website now, but it won't be available to ship for the next six to eight weeks. The grills are also available at Home Depot, but they're backordered until early May.

