Almost one year ago, New York City's Eleven Madison Park made waves when its chef, Daniel Humm, announced the Michelin-starred restaurant would be going fully vegan (unless you booked a VIP room where the restaurant would still serve you meat). Now, Humm is bringing that plant-based dining option to you at home, but there's a catch: it's only available to people who live in Manhattan.

The new food subscription box is called Eleven Madison Home. For $150, Manhattanites get a single box, delivered to them weekly, with enough food to make breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert for a day — plus snacks and a soup. If you're dining for two, the box costs $285.

Eleven Madison Home is a fully vegan food subscription box with enough food to feed one person for a single day. A sample meal includes these vegan spring rolls. Sideny Bensimon

A sample meal includes dishes like oatmeal with rhubarb compote and roasted pecan butter for breakfast and couscous with roasted carrots and mushroom kebab for dinner. Most of the food comes pre-made or requires minimal preparation at home, and meals change on a weekly basis. You can also opt for add-ons like a whole roasted cauliflower ($75) or a taco-making kit in collaboration with Brooklyn's Sobre Masa ($75).

"To adjust our habits isn’t easy," Humm says. "It’s especially true when it comes to food. But it can happen little by little, as long as it does not feel like a sacrifice. It has to be as fun and delicious as possible. In this case, a true luxury."

The purpose of Eleven Madison Home is to help people start a plant-based diet, even if for just one day a week. Not only will you benefit health-wise, but eating plant based puts less of a strain on the environment, posits Humm.

For each purchase of a weekly subscription box, the brand donates a meal to help those in need through the Eleven Madison Truck, as part of a partnership with Rethink Food.

To give Eleven Madison Home a try (again, if you live in Manhattan), head over to its website to learn more. Deliveries are made on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the price includes shipping.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io