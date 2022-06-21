Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
This Motorcycle Is the Ultimate Adventure Partner
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Summer Grilling Gear for Dad

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

You Can Finally Get James Hoffmann’s Coffee in the U.S. — But There’s a Catch

Frozen coffee brand Cometeer brings James Hoffmann's Square Mile coffee to the States for the first time ever.

By Tyler Chin
james hoffmann cometeer
Cometeer

James Hoffmann knows his coffee. Besides being an influential voice in all things coffee thanks to his YouTube channel, Hoffmann is a World Barista Champion, author of The World Atlas of Coffee and cofounder of Square Mile Coffee Roasters. Square Mile, like Hoffmann, is based in London, which means U.S.-based fans of Hoffmann couldn't sample Square Mile coffee.

But that's about to change, thanks to Cometeer.

Related Stories
3 Things to Look for on a Bag of Coffee Beans
Washed Vs Natural Coffee: What's the Difference?

Cometeer, a frozen coffee brand (and GP100 pick for 2021), has partnered with Square Mile to bring the London-based coffee roaster to the states. Launched last year, Cometeer brews specialty coffee that it sources from trusted partners — like Counter Culture, Goerge Howell and now Square Mile — then flash-freezes it into Keurig-style capsules.

james hoffmann cometeer
Cometeer is the first brand to bring London-based Square Mile coffee to the U.S. thanks to its innovative flash-freezing technology.
Cometeer

These capsules house a concentrated coffee puck, which you dilute with water to turn into a regular cup of coffee. It's essentially the best version of instant coffee we've ever found.

Cometeer
Cometeer Square Mile Roasters
cometeer.com
$99.00
SHOP NOW

"Coffee brewing can be an extremely frustrating experience; your grind size is off, you use the wrong technique, or you simply don’t like the coffee you chose," Hoffmann says in a press release. "Cometeer takes away all of that and makes enjoying a great cup as effortless as pouring a glass of your favorite wine."

For the Square Mile collection, Cometeer offers three single-origin expressions — Muhondo, Los Angeles Pacamara and Kiungu — and a house blend, Red Brick. The four Square Mile coffees are available as part of the Square Mile Exclusive Collection Box, which includes a total of 32 capsules.

If you're a fan of Hoffmann or you're just trying to get some damn good coffee into your home, the Square Mile collection is a must-get. Besides the collection box, the Muhondo coffee will be available through Cometeer's subscription, which starts at $64.

Price: $99

SHOP NOW

Related Story
The 10 Best Coffee Makers of 2022
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Coffee
This Excellent Espresso Machine Is on Sale
This Mug Is Always Sold Out. Now It’s on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Washed Vs Natural Coffee: What's the Difference?
Oxo's Ridiculously Good Coffee Grinder Is on Sale
3 Things to Look for on a Bag of Coffee Beans
Cold Brew vs. Iced Coffee: What's the Difference?
Baristas Love This $150 Coffee Scale. Don't Buy It
Heated Coffee Cups Are Great, Except This One
The SCA Just Certified the Ratio Six Coffee Maker
The 7 Best French Presses of 2022