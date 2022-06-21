James Hoffmann knows his coffee. Besides being an influential voice in all things coffee thanks to his YouTube channel, Hoffmann is a World Barista Champion, author of The World Atlas of Coffee and cofounder of Square Mile Coffee Roasters. Square Mile, like Hoffmann, is based in London, which means U.S.-based fans of Hoffmann couldn't sample Square Mile coffee.

But that's about to change, thanks to Cometeer.

Cometeer, a frozen coffee brand (and GP100 pick for 2021), has partnered with Square Mile to bring the London-based coffee roaster to the states. Launched last year, Cometeer brews specialty coffee that it sources from trusted partners — like Counter Culture, Goerge Howell and now Square Mile — then flash-freezes it into Keurig-style capsules.

These capsules house a concentrated coffee puck, which you dilute with water to turn into a regular cup of coffee. It's essentially the best version of instant coffee we've ever found.



"Coffee brewing can be an extremely frustrating experience; your grind size is off, you use the wrong technique, or you simply don’t like the coffee you chose," Hoffmann says in a press release. "Cometeer takes away all of that and makes enjoying a great cup as effortless as pouring a glass of your favorite wine."

For the Square Mile collection, Cometeer offers three single-origin expressions — Muhondo, Los Angeles Pacamara and Kiungu — and a house blend, Red Brick. The four Square Mile coffees are available as part of the Square Mile Exclusive Collection Box, which includes a total of 32 capsules.

If you're a fan of Hoffmann or you're just trying to get some damn good coffee into your home, the Square Mile collection is a must-get. Besides the collection box, the Muhondo coffee will be available through Cometeer's subscription, which starts at $64.

