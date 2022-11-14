When a host known for throwing excellent parties extends an invite for their holiday gathering, it\u2019s undeniably exciting. But it can also be daunting \u2014 proper etiquette advises bringing a gift for the host, but finding something perfectly suited to the event is a challenging proposition. Here\u2019s how to win the evening: Arrive bearing a premium bottle of bourbon and the fixings for the perfect cocktail. BUY NOW Start With a Crowd-Pleasing, Versatile Bourbon The key to this thoughtful offering is a strong base \u2014 not just any bottle will do. Woodford Reserve\u2019s Straight Bourbon Whiskey is the best boozy base. Woodford\u2019s award-winning spirit is perfectly balanced, combining more than 200 flavors in a recipe that begins with a nose of mint, orange, vanilla and tobacco before moving through notes of cinnamon, chocolate and spice and reaching a smooth and creamy finish. If you detect hints of almond, apricot, black pepper or brown sugar, you aren\u2019t mistaken; this bourbon\u2019s range has an almost never-ending depth. Such complexity is only achieved through careful dedication to craft, but a rich history helps too. Woodford Reserve has both: its Kentucky distillery, a National Historic Landmark, dates back to 1812, should your host be curious. And it has one of the world\u2019s only heat-cycled barrelhouses, where the whiskey ages in new charred oak barrels. Even without knowing these details, your fellow partygoers will experience luxurious results with every taste. Craft the Cocktail Kit with Premium Ingredients While Woodford\u2019s bourbon can easily stand on its own, it\u2019s deftly complemented by one of the distiller\u2019s premium cocktail mixes or specialty bitters . Created in collaboration with Williams Sonoma, the mix set contains carefully selected blends for whiskey sours, spiced apple cocktails, and a classic old fashioned. Woodford\u2019s barrel-aged bitters add another element to any drink with six unique flavors: chocolate, orange, aromatic, sassafras and sorghum, spiced cherry and peach. Now for the finishing touch, the final facet to this already-exquisite gift: one of Woodford\u2019s personalized bottle labels . The addition of a heartfelt holiday message is guaranteed to garner appreciation and serve as a fond reminder of the occasion with every tipple (should the bourbon last beyond the evening\u2019s event). With something to delight aficionados who take their bourbon neat, as well as those who prefer it with the extra fixings, this cocktail trifecta is sure to impress any host and contribute to a merry and memorable occasion for all. BUY NOW