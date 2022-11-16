Solo Stove’s New Accessory Turns Your Fire Pit into a Pizza Oven

The at-home pizza oven market is one that has exploded in recent years, thanks in large part to brands like Ooni and Gozney that produce stylish and easy-to-use dedicated pizza ovens that crank out delicious pies in just a few minutes. Earlier this year, Solo Stove — maker of the popular series of smokeless fire pits — got in on the action with their own pizza oven, the Pi (read our review here). Now, the brand is looking for an even bigger slice of the market with the release of a new pizza oven fire pit attachment.

The Pi Fire is a pizza oven that’s designed to work in conjunction with a Solo Stove fire pit, and according to the brand, it’s the first such product on the market. The Pi Fire sits atop the fire pit, directing the wood-fired heat toward its stone base while its domed top traps heat inside to cook your pie. The topper is meant to maximize your fire pit’s functionality, as the oven’s long legs allow you to still enjoy s’more-making and other traditional fire pit activities even while the pizza oven is in use.

Compared to a dedicated backyard pizza oven, the Pi Fire cooks pizza at a much lower temperature, and takes a good deal longer to do so. Solo Stove generously refers to this as a “leisurely pizza cooking experience,” and if you’re hanging out by the fire pit anyway, that makes sense. While we’re used to seeing pizza ovens cook a pie in about 90 seconds in 900-degree heat, the Pi Fire takes about 7-8 minutes to do the job at temperatures ranging from 500-650 degrees.

Solo Stove

For now, the Pi Fire is available as an attachment for Solo Stove’s Ranger and Bonfire fire pits, and pricing is quite reasonable for anyone who already owns a Solo Stove. The Ranger Pi Fire has an MSRP of $270 and the Bonfire Pi Fire clocks in at $360. Compared to the standalone Pi Pizza Oven’s $625 price tag, that’s a steal.

It gets better though, as both Pi Fire ovens are currently on sale at up to 30 percent off, bringing their prices down to $190 and $240, respectively. What if you own Solo Stove’s larger Yukon fire pit? Not to worry, as a Pi Fire pizza oven attachment is in the works and will be released next spring.