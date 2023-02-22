Starbucks Oleato Coffee with Olive Oil: Everything You Need to Know

Starbucks routinely releases new product lines, and they usually aren't very shocking. A blended frozen coffee Frappuccino? Sure. Fruit-based caffeinated Refreshers? Why not. But we'd be lying if we said the coffee chain's latest beverage offering didn't have us scratching our heads a bit, as Starbucks has announced the rollout of a new line of olive oil-infused coffees that they're calling Oleato. So what's the story behind this rather puzzling new line of drinks at the ubiquitous coffee shop?

Is Starbucks Oleato really just coffee with olive oil?

Yes. This isn't some gimmick where Starbucks is using an olive oil-flavored syrup or some sort of imitation olive oil flavoring — the chain is straight-up adding Partanna extra virgin olive oil to coffee. At launch, there are three beverages incorporating the common cooking oil into your morning caffeine fix:

Oleato Caffè Latte: an Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast plus olive oil steamed with oat milk

Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso: a mix of Blonde Espresso Roast, hazelnut syrup, oat milk and olive oil

Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew: a cold brew topped with an olive oil-infused vanilla sweet cream foam that Starbucks has dubbed "Golden Foam"

Where did the idea for olive oil in coffee come from?

While it may seem like the act of mixing a spoonful of olive oil in with your morning coffee is some rural Italian tradition, that's not the case. Rather, Starbucks claims the combo was invented by none other than company founder, current interim CEO and former presidential candidate, Howard Schultz. As the story goes, Schultz was traveling in Sicily last year when he was introduced to the regional custom of having a spoonful of olive oil every day. He began doing so in the morning alongside his coffee and then had the idea of mixing them.

"I was absolutely stunned at the unique flavor and texture created when the Partanna extra virgin olive oil was infused into Starbucks coffee," Schultz said in a press release, somewhat conspiculously name-dropping the particular brand of olive oil that Starbucks is exclusively partnering with on Oleato beverages. Following his discovery, Schultz then apparently returned to Starbucks headquarters in Seattle with the edict to create a new line of beverages around the idea, resulting in the Oleato line.

Where can you get Starbucks Oleato?

Only in Italy, for now. The oily line of coffee launches in Italy today with the three aforementioned beverages available across the Mediterranean country's Starbucks stores, and five additional drinks offered exclusively at The Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milan that use a combination of premium Starbucks Reserve Espresso and, you guessed it, Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

Following their Italian introduction, Starbucks will be rolling out Oleato beverages to select markets around the world, with Southern California being first up on the list. The drinks will arrive in stores there sometime this spring, and so far, that's the only US location announced. Following the SoCal experiment, Starbucks will offer Oleato drinks in Japan, the Middle East and the UK.

What does olive oil in coffee taste like?

While the idea certainly seems strange at first glance, the act of adding fat to coffee isn't unheard of by any means. Many people add milk or cream to their coffee, as the extra fat provides a velvety mouthfeel while toning down coffee's acidity. Butter is traditionally added to coffee in some Asian countries, and the trend has also hit the US in more recent years with as a sort of health fad.

As I'm not in Italy, I don't have access to Starbucks Oleato beverages to give a firsthand account. But I do have access to coffee and olive oil, so here's what that tastes like.

First impression: not great. Granted, I'm sure that Starbucks' principal beverage developer Amy Dilger, who conceived the Oleato line, was a bit more nuanced in her concoctions than I was. I just added a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil to a 10 oz. cup of freshly brewed coffee. And in my brief experience, oil and coffee don't mix — literally. The oil was visible as droplets on the surface of the coffee, and each sip tasted more of olive oil than of coffee. Schultz described his homemade oil and coffee mix as having a "velvety, buttery flavor that enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate," but to me it just tasted like oil and irritated my throat. I was unable to finish my cup, as it was a bit nauseating.

Hopefully, the first tasters of Starbucks Oleato drinks will have a better experience.