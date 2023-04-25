The 12 Best Drip Coffee Makers for a Better Brew

In the world of coffee brewing, pour-over, cold brew, French press and Aeropress get all the buzz. Yet, for the vast majority of people, these methods of making coffee are not ideal — at least not for those grueling minutes between sleep and getting out the door every morning. Much to the chagrin of coffee purists, the mighty drip coffee maker is still most coffee drinkers’ preferred choice due to speed and convenience.

In the past decade or so, a thousand and one companies have pushed their way into the market, though very few have the intention (let alone the ability) to manufacture coffee brewers that make truly good coffee. We tested what most experts consider the world’s best drip coffee makers, comparing size, speed, price and performance to identify which machines to buy right now.

What to Look for in a Coffee Maker

Speed

Speedy coffee makers make batch-brewed joe more convenient, but there’s more to it than that. The SCA’s rigorous certification program, which has long separated the best coffee brewers from those that cut corners, only accepts brew times of four to eight minutes, and those aren’t made-up numbers. Coffee brewed any quicker than four minutes will be under-extracted (weak) and over eight minutes will be over-extracted (bitter).

Temperature

Because the higher water temperature is the agent that extracts and dissolves coffee solids and oils from coffee grounds, brewing temperature is one of the best indicators of a machine that could make a decent cup of coffee. According to the Gold Cup standard, coffee should be brewed between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit. Brew at a lower temperature and risk under extraction (weak, sour coffee), or brew above 205 and you’re bumping up against boiling water, which will dissolve more coffee than is preferable (heavy, extra-bitter).

Features

Sometimes all you need is a basic coffee pot with one brew button and no extra frills. But whether you're a coffee connoisseur or just trying to replicate your go-to Starbucks drink at home, there are plenty of machines with add-ons that can level up your morning brew. Kimi Sawanobori, Associate Buyer of Electrics at Williams Sonoma, said that choosing what you want in a coffee maker comes down to personal preference, but there are some common features you can consider and look out for, like a built-in grinder, a single-serve option or a timer to automatically brew your coffee each morning.

Maintenance

Although upkeep is often an afterthought, it absolutely shouldn't be. Because coffee makers are working with hot water, an ideal breeding ground for mold and limescale, it’s doubly important, which is why you should be cleaning your machine every day.

"Cleaning should be done every day (to an extent), which would include emptying coffee grounds and at least rinsing out the vessel," Sawanobori said. "Coffee makers also may need descaling every so often which depends on how much you use it and the hardness of your water, typically every 6-8 months with regular use." And using filtered water can also help you out in that department.

In short, making sure the machine and as many components as possible can be disassembled and cleaned is of the utmost importance to both brewing performance and your health.



Price

This guide might look different if we completely ignored the role cost plays in the buying equation. But, seeing as not everyone is willing to spend hundreds of dollars on a machine, excluding price as a primary factor is a fantasy. At the same time, the quality of the machine can’t be sacrificed to save $30, because extra-cheap machines will catch up to you in the form of leaky brew baskets, worn-out buttons, inconsistent extraction and so on.

How We Tested

Gear Patrol Staff

Each of our testers has been using their coffee makers for months — which means they have collectively made (and drank) gallons and gallons of coffee. We've evaluated these coffee makers on the quality of the coffee they brew (while this could be subjective, good coffee is good coffee). We then judged each brewer on its ease of use, brew time and added features. While most of the coffee makers on this list are on the pricier end, we found that paying more usually resulted in better coffee. Many of the picks here are also certified by the Specialty Coffee Association to brew a Golden Cup, which is essentially the gold standard when it comes to drip coffee makers.

Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker

Best Overall Coffee Maker Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker oxo.com $199.00 SHOP NOW Brews delicious coffee

Can make a single-serving cup of coffee without coffee pods

Easy to use Non-removable water tank

No programmability

Minimal splashing may occur when brewing in a too-short mug

Machine Size: 13.5 x 10.5 x 7 inches

13.5 x 10.5 x 7 inches Capacity: 8 cups

The newest coffee maker from Oxo brews coffee just as well as its 9-cup predecessor, with the additional ability to serve a whole carafe or a single cup of coffee (anywhere between 10 ounces to 20 ounces), which our tester found to be convenient and delicious. By using a Kalita-like adapter, the 8-cup brews a pour-over quality cup of coffee without the need for environment-harming coffee pods.

Oxo’s coffee maker sports a simple, yet sleek design. Scott Ulrich You can easily brew a single cup or fill the included thermal carafe. Scott Ulrich

The SCA-approved machine's metallic body and clean lines look good on the countertop, too, while eating up a small amount of space relative to most quality-focused coffee makers. Our tester loved how slim and sleek the machine is and that it has super simple controls with only four buttons to worry about. The double-walled thermal carafe eliminates the need for a warming plate, which can degrade coffee quality as it sits on the heater.

For the money, you get one of the most versatile, reliable and powerful coffee makers on the market. If you're looking for excellent coffee, just get this.

For an in-depth look, read our review of the Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker.

Breville Precision Brewer

Courtesy Best Splurge Coffee Maker Breville Precision Brewer amazon.com $329.95 $274.95 (17% off) SHOP NOW Programmable, which means you can have coffee as soon as you wake up

Fast brew times

Has preset coffee settings Non-removable water tank

Takes up a lot of counter space

Machine Size: 9 x 14 x 16 inches

9 x 14 x 16 inches Capacity: 7.5 cups

Breville’s prime directive is to make the most powerful, versatile, impressive version of whatever it decides to put together. Its coffee maker, though somewhat large, is as customizable as coffee makers get. The build quality is exceptional, standing out in a space filled with mostly plastic components.

The machine has lightning-fast brew times presets that are actually useful and unmatched versatility, for starters. The Precision Pro can brew with flat-bottom filters, cone filters and it even has a pour-over attachment (you can literally put your pour-over device under the shower head). It can brew cold brew coffee, brew coffee to the exacting Gold Cup standard and it’s the only coffee maker we know of that allows you to customize options like flow rate and bloom time. If you or someone you know is keen on experimenting with coffee, there is no better coffee maker.

Bonavita Connoisseur 8-Cup

Best Budget Coffee Maker Bonavita Connoisseur 8-Cup amazon.com $190.99 SHOP NOW Quick and even brewing

Small profile Drippy shower head

Awkward construction of having the filter basket sitting on the carafe is a pain point

Machine Size: 6.8 x 12.4 x 12.2 inches

6.8 x 12.4 x 12.2 inches Capacity: 8 cups

Bonavita makes one thing: specialty coffee equipment. This model earned the mark of approval of the SCA — specialty coffee’s most important trade organization — and it brews quickly and evenly. It’s also dead simple to operate with only one button, which our tester really appreciated. It makes coffee that’s well-bodied but not overbearing, and our tester loved that the carafe retains heat well, keeping your coffee hot for longer without burning it. And the machine itself is small, affordable and makes a great cup of coffee, according to our tester.

Our tester found the coffee maker to be quick to brew and easy to use, while still making a great cup of coffee. Zen Love

This brewer makes pots of coffee that are excellent for the vast majority of coffee drinkers, and it offers a gateway into more complex brewing ideas. The coffee it makes isn’t as light as most of the higher-end machines, but it’s not as oppressively dark as with cheaper models. An identical coffee maker is available as a programmable version for a few dollars more, but programmable coffee makers (unless they have built-in grinders) can’t account for the loss of freshness.

For an in-depth look, read our review of the Bonavita Connoisseur 8-Cup.

Cafe Specialty Drip Coffee Maker

Best Smart Coffee Maker Cafe Specialty Drip Coffee Maker williams-sonoma.com $349.95 $279.95 (20% off) SHOP NOW Available in multiple finishes

Makes a lot of coffee (10 cups) Expensive

Machine Size: 12.5 x 7.25 x 14 inches

12.5 x 7.25 x 14 inches Capacity: 10 cups

GE's entry into the coffee maker game is the beautiful Cafe brewer, which quickly earned praise for its looks and SCA certification. Unlike most other coffee makers, the Cafe coffee maker is available in more than one finish — white, stainless steel and black — and there's something deeply satisfying about the copper accents.

Our tester noted that the Cafe machine is the fastest and most beautiful coffee maker he’s ever used. Will Porter This coffee machine stands out for its customizability and smart features. Will Porter

The brewer itself is speedy in getting from bean to brew — our tester even said it is the fastest coffee maker he's ever used. He also loved the customizability of the machine, allowing you to adjust the strength and temperature of your coffee. This is a smart device, which means you have remote control of how it works, and with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, you can tell your machine to get your coffee going, making the brewing process even faster.

For an in-depth look, read our review of the Cafe Specialty Drip Coffee Maker.

Braun Multiserve Programmable Brewer

Best Programmable Coffee Maker Braun Multiserve Programmable Brewer Braun amazon.com $199.95 $150.00 (25% off) SHOP NOW A more affordable programmable coffee maker

Detachable water reservoir

Keeps track of how long coffee's been sitting out The sci-fi look leaves something to be desired

Permanent filter is annoying

Machine Size: 7.1 x 13 x 15 inches

7.1 x 13 x 15 inches Capacity: 10 cups

The easy-to-use Braun Multiserve Programmable Brewer doubles as a single-serve and multi-serve coffee maker. The pod-free coffee maker lets you choose the strength of your coffee ranging from light to bold, with the Gold standard nailing the SCA's guidelines for a Golden Cup.

It does the basics very well, but its greatest strength is versatility. It brews pots large and small with consistency and its integrated iced coffee brewing function is new to the space, clever and well-executed. The machine allows you to brew directly over ice cubes, mimicking Japanese iced coffee brewing and creating a pleasant, sweeter cold coffee experience. The detachable water reservoir is also appreciated for filling and cleaning.

Technivorm Moccamaster KBG

Best Designed Coffee Maker Technivorm Moccamaster KBG williams-sonoma.com $359.95 SHOP NOW Superb customer service

Glass carafe is nice and practical

Quick to heat and brew Filter basket feels cheap

Glass carafe is thin; feels fragile

Machine Size: 12.75 x 6.5 x 14 inches

12.75 x 6.5 x 14 inches Capacity: 10 cups

Technivorm’s Moccamaster has remained among the absolute best coffee makers in the world since it was invented in 1969. Thanks to a special copper heating system, it’s one of the fastest brewers, and it is lauded for its consistently outstanding pots of coffee. It’s uniquely able to disassemble, meaning you can pull it apart for cleaning or troubleshooting yourself. (Plus, Technivorm’s customer service is one of the best our tester has encountered).

There’s no doubt that Technivorm makes a beautiful machine, but our tester does wish it had a little more functionality. Matthew Pastorius

There are many Moccamaster models, but this is the one that we recommend most. This model uses a glass carafe and electric hot plate instead of the typical steel carafe. The glass makes it simpler to tell how much coffee is left and is much easier to clean (it’s difficult to see inside steel carafes). Thanks to a copper-based heating element, all Moccamasters are lightning quick to heat and brew coffee — our tester clocked in a full 10 cups of brewing in just over five minutes.

De'Longhi TrueBrew Automatic Coffee Maker

Best Coffee and Espresso Machine De'Longhi TrueBrew Automatic Coffee Maker $599.95 SHOP NOW Has a built-in grinder and comes with a thermal carafe

Capable of making six sizes and three strengths Takes up a lot of counter space

Relatively affordable for an espresso machine but expensive for a coffee maker

Controls and features have a learning curve

Machine Size: 20.75 x 13.75 x 18 inches

20.75 x 13.75 x 18 inches Capacity: 5 cups

For the person who likes to alternate between coffee and espresso but doesn't want to give up the counter space for separate machines, the De'Longhi TrueBrew boasts all the settings your heart could desire. With six sizes, five brew options and a built-in coffee grinder, it's an all-in-one machine that will certainly pay for itself. Although I was initially intimidated by its price point, I see its value after testing — I appreciated the customizability its many settings offer, especially the brew strength options and its iced coffee function.

Although the TrueBrew is tall at 18 inches high, it still fit under my kitchen cabinets with room to spare. Grace Cooper

For a large machine, it actually can't make that much coffee at a time — while a lot of the machines on this list go up to 10 or more cups, the TrueBrew options range from a 3-ounce espresso to filling the included 40-ounce (5-cup) thermal carafe. Additionally, it takes up a lot of space (just check out those dimensions above). And I found myself checking the manual quite a few times to understand all the options and icons on the front control panel. The TrueBrew has a lot of functionality and is much more affordable than buying both a high-end espresso machine, coffee maker and grinder, but it's not necessarily the option for someone who just wants to grab and go with their morning cup.

Bruvi

Best Pod-Based Coffee Maker The Bruvi Bundle bruvi.com $398.00 $273.00 (31% off) SHOP NOW Makes better coffee than its pod-based competitors

Touchscreen is fun to use and offers lots of options for customization

Beautifully designed and easy to operate

No pods to empty or clean for recycling Makes a bit of a mess on the counter — lots of backsplash

Limited options when it comes to coffees to buy

Espresso and cold brew settings could be better

Machine Size: 12.6 x 10.2 x 11.5 inches

12.6 x 10.2 x 11.5 inches Capacity: 1 cup (up to 12 ounces)

If you like the convenience of your well-loved Keurig but want better-tasting coffee, then this new machine from titular startup Bruvi is an excellent compromise. It's pod-based, but the pods are a cut above the rest. They contain 40 percent more coffee and will break down more quickly once they find their way to the landfill — without leaving behind any microplastics. Plus, the brand only teams up with ethical and sustainable roasters, which ensures that you'll have a damn good, guilt-free cup of coffee.

When it came to the machine itself, our tester loved the convenience (and fun) of the touchscreen. He noted that the coffee maker will scan your pod and prompt you through the several options available, so you aren't left hanging or choosing the wrong thing. Plus, he appreciated that the machine's design is unique and sleek: "It just looks like some clean, tech-y, mystery appliance, and it's beautiful."

Our tester appreciated the Bruvi’s unique, futuristic design. Johnny Brayson The brand’s pods and coffee are more sustainable than many competitors. Johnny Brayson

On the flip side, our tester did notice that the machine was not always kind to his clean countertops, mostly thanks to the unwanted backsplash. Additionally, unlike the larger, older pod-based brands such as Nespresso, Bruvi doesn't have as many pod options as its competitors.

For an in-depth look, read our review of the Bruvi.

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker

Amazon Best Single-Serve Coffee Maker Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker Ninja amazon.com $158.88 SHOP NOW Simple to use

Single-serve coffee without the use of pods

Removable water reservoir Looks too robotic

Permanent filter requires more attentive cleaning

Machine Size: 8.75 x 11.99 x 15.04 inches

8.75 x 11.99 x 15.04 inches Capacity: 10 cups

Ninja's Specialty Coffee Maker is like having a barista on call, with the ability to brew four different types of coffee: hot and iced, as well as concentrated and super-concentrated, the latter of which mimics espresso-style coffee. Other than above-average brew speed and consistently good extractions, this machine has many, many features. The Ninja brewer’s ancillary functions, thankfully, don’t cloud these basic functions. The best of the lot is the pull-out milk frother, which elevates a simple cup of coffee into something more comforting. And brewing single-serve is the cherry on top.

Our tester found that the Ninja machine truly is a coffee shop-killer if you're looking to make a new drink every day and still get your caffeine fix in minutes. While testing, he appreciated that the Ninja is a "set it and forget it" machine that really is a jack-of-all-trades worth the splurge if you have the available counter space.

For an in-depth look, read our review of the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker.

Breville Grind Control Coffee Maker

Williams Sonoma Best Coffee Maker With Built-In Grinder Breville Grind Control Coffee Maker Breville williams-sonoma.com $349.95 SHOP NOW Built-in grinder eliminates the need for a separate device

Programmable

Adjustable coffee strength Grinder only has six grind settings

Machine Size: 9 x 14 x 17 inches

9 x 14 x 17 inches Capacity: 12 cups

Ask any coffee nerd, and they'll tell you the best way to improve your drip coffee is to grind your coffee fresh — that means no pre-ground stuff. If you're not down to buy a separate coffee grinder, get Breville's Grind Control coffee maker. The bean hopper has a half-pound capacity, and you can easily adjust the grind size with the turn of a dial. The grinder isn't half bad either, utilizing stainless steel burrs for a fairly uniform grind size.

Users can adjust the strength of their coffee and also program it to brew coffee a day in advance. Not feeling a whole carafe of coffee? You can have the Grind Control brew a single-serve either directly into your mug or travel container.

Zojirushi Zutto 5-Cup Coffee Maker

Best Small Coffee Maker Zojirushi Zutto 5-Cup Coffee Maker Zojirushi amazon.com $79.95 SHOP NOW Small footprint

Sleek design

Removable water tank Plastic body feels cheap

Machine Size: 8 x 5 x 10 inches

8 x 5 x 10 inches Capacity: 5 cups

Zojirushi is known for its wildly popular rice cookers, but its coffee maker is also a winning small kitchen appliance. If you live in a smaller space, you'll appreciate the Zutto's smaller footprint. It can brew up to 25 ounces of coffee, and it has an integrated charcoal filter to purify water for a cleaner-tasting cup of coffee.

The Zutto is designed with simplicity in mind. Besides its small body, it just looks really nice. However, the plastic feels a little flimsy, though is hard to complain since it only costs $70. The water tank is removable, so it's easy to fill up and clean, but we would've preferred a thermal carafe rather than a glass one with a heat plate.



Black + Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

Best Coffee Maker Under $100 Black + Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker amazon.com $39.99 $34.99 (13% off) SHOP NOW Ridiculously cheap

Can be programmed 24 hours in advance Non-removable water reservoir

Machine Size: 8.25 x 12.25 x 11 inches

8.25 x 12.25 x 11 inches Capacity: 12 cups

Coffee makers don't get as cheap or reliable as this 12-cup brewer from Black + Decker. You can program the coffee maker 24 hours in advance so that you have coffee as soon as you wake up. Can't wait for that first sip? Feel free to sneak a pour with the Sneak-a-Cup feature that automatically stops the flow of coffee once you slide out the carafe.



New and Upcoming Releases

Our recommendations are based on real-world testing. Here's a snapshot of new and unreleased coffee makers our testers are considering for future updates to this guide.

Balmuda The Brew: The brand behind one of the most beautiful toasters we've ever seen, Balmuda, is releasing a new drip coffee machine on May 18. It has three strength levels and size options, and the machine looks very sleek.

CoffeeB Globe: Instead of single-use plastic pods, CoffeeB is shaking up the coffee game by using compostable, pressed coffee balls in a new single-serve coffee maker. It's only available in France and Switzerland right now, but we have our fingers crossed that it'll make its way to the States soon.