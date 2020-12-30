Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Why You May Not Find Your Favorite Craft Beer in Cans Soon

Forget your Budweisers and Modelos. The aluminum can shortage is hitting craft breweries hard.

By Tyler Chin
crushed
gbrundinGetty Images

The coronavirus pandemic came for our toilet paper, cleaning wipes and hand sanitizers. Then the virus put another important, albeit less-vital resource, at risk — canned beer.

We are currently facing an aluminum can shortage. Consumers may not feel the impacts, but the supply chain is impacting beer manufacturers hard. According to CNN, breweries are seeing massive delays in receiving cans, taking up to five weeks versus the standard four to five days. As easy it is to blame the Trump administration for imposing aluminum tariffs in March 2018, which the president re-upped on Canada earlier this month, this is a simpler issue.

In 2019, canned beer accounted for 60 percent of all beer sales, with bottles making up 30 percent of sales and kegs taking up 10 percent, according to the National Beer Wholesalers Association, a trade distributor for US beer manufacturers. Shelter-in-place orders put a pause on keg sales as consumers were no longer frequenting bars and restaurants for draft beer. Instead, beers destined for the keg were being canned and sold at record-breaking sales, peaking at 67 percent since COVID-19 hit.

Beer News
You Can Buy Beer from the Best Breweries Online
Breweries Raised $1 Million for Restaurant Workers

Beer in bottles is not uncommon. However, craft brewers have leaned towards cans for its superiority as a storage vessel. Cans are less fragile, easier to stack and have a higher recycling rate than glass bottles. The types of beer craft breweries make plays a part, too, with smaller brewers producing more and more beers with shorter shelf lives, like the New England-style India Pale Ale (NEIPA). Since cans are better at reducing beer degradation caused by light, craft brewers increase the shelf life of their NEIPA's by packing them in cans.

best canned beer gear patrol lead full
Peter Koch

The demand for cans has led to individualism in the craft beer world, according to reporting by Good Beer Hunting. A once open and collaborative community has had to guard its supply of cans amid the shortage, when at one point supplies were open to sharing. Breweries are also having to eat the cost of inflated prices if they want to continue to can their beer. Good Beer Hunting spoke with Denizens Brewing Co.'s chief beer officer Jeff Ramirez, who said his brewery's cost for cans had increased by 50 percent.

Breweries that haven't been hit with price hikes are being hit in other ways. East Brother Beer Co., in Richmond, California, purchased cans in bulk. Despite cheaper cost-per-unit, the upfront purchase was hard to bear, and the brewery was forced to find storage for its massive supply of cans.

Tree House Brewing Company, a Massachusetts-based craft brewery, may be one of the first mainstream craft breweries to shift to bottles. The brewery posted on social media an image of its Green IPA, regularly packed in 16-ounce cans, in a 12-ounce bottle. Though there's no word on whether the beers will be packed in four-packs or six-packs, beer drinkers have had mixed responses to the transition to glass.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Ball Corporation, one of the US' primary aluminum can manufacturers says there is still hope for can production. The company has increased production, as well as opened new manufacturing plants. But relief isn't expected until 2021, and considering the slim margins craft breweries operate with, there's no telling the damage the shortage could sow.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

tbo underwear
TBô Three-Pack Bamboo Underwear

Presented by TBô

SHOP NOW

33% OFF

TBô makes some of the most comfortable underwear that you’ll ever own, using super-soft, sustainable and breathable bamboo fabric. Right now, the brand is offering 33 percent off its best selling three-packs for Gear Patrol readers.

READ MORE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
$116 $145

$29 OFF W/ CODE BYE2020 (20%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. 

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Mystery Ranch Mission Hybrid 40L
Mystery Ranch Mission Hybrid 40L
$132 $240

$108 OFF (45%)

Bring your briefcase up to speed by swapping it out for one designed by the same folks who create bags for wildlands firefighters and active-duty members of the military.

Jabra Elite 75t
Jabra Elite 75t
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. This is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

White Truffle Infused Hot Sauce - Limited Release
White Truffle Infused Hot Sauce - Limited Release
$28 $35

$7 OFF (20%)

The Rolls Royce of hot sauces, Truff delivers an unprecedented, high-class take on one of the most versatile items in your kitchen. Infused with White Truffle, this delectable sauce is considered "slightly hot," with a 2500-3000 Scoville rating — the ultimate measure of hotness. If you're looking to elevate your sauce shelf, this is a must-have. 

READ HOW TO STOCK YOUR PANTRY LIKE A MICHELIN-STARRED CHEF

Calvin Klein Body Modal Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
Calvin Klein Body Modal Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
$38 $60

$22 OFF (36%)

Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These take the classics up a notch with the brand's Body Modal fabric — an ultra-soft blend that keeps you comfortable all day. 

READ OUR GUIDE ON THE BEST STYLE BASICS

Tushy Classic Bidet
Tushy Classic Bidet
$76 $109

$33 OFF W/ CODE MERRYTUSH (30%)

You may be skeptical about bidets, but it is the best thing you can do for your bum. Seriously, once you start using it, you'll never go back to wiping with plain old toilet paper. 

READ WHY YOU SHOULD BUY A BIDET

Proof Stealth Down Popover
Proof Stealth Down Popover
$132 $188

$56 OFF (30%)

Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
$459 $519

$60 OFF (11%)

Our pick for best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.

READ OUR GUIDE TO STANDING DESKS

Keysmart MultiTool - 4-in-1 Keychain Tool
Keysmart MultiTool - 4-in-1 Keychain Tool
$7 $10

$3 OFF (30%)

Fit for the daily grind, this multitool is up to any challenge thrown your way. Plus, for $7, why not? 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES AND EDC

Outdoor Research Essential Filtered Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Essential Filtered Face Mask Kit
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE MASKS

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
$289 $349

$60 OFF (17%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$55 $98

$43 OFF (44%)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST JACKETS COMING IN 2021

TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
$26 $35

$9 OFF (26%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2020

Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
$159 $199

$40 OFF (20%)

Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
$519 $749

$230 OFF (31%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
$65 $80

$15 OFF (19%)

At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME FITNESS GIFTS

iRobot Roomba i6+
iRobot Roomba i6+
$550 $800

$250 OFF (31%)

If you're looking to take the plunge and buy a Roomba but don't need to go all-in on a top model, pick this one up at a great price. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Adidas Stan Smiths
Adidas Stan Smiths
$48 $80

$32 OFF (40%)

Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.

THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$94 $140

$46 OFF (33%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$245 $350

$105 OFF (30%)

Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS 

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
$169 $255

$86 OFF (34%)

Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.

READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beer
The Best Beers of 2020, According to Experts
Miller High Life Champagne-Sized Bottles Are Back
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 Delicious IPAs You Can Buy Almost Anywhere
Pumpkin Beer Sucks. Drink These Fall Beers Instead
The Best Beer in America Is Also Easy to Find
Oat Milk Might Be the Next Big Thing in Craft Beer
East Coast IPA vs West Coast IPA: What Gives?
15 Low-Calorie Beers Better Than Any Hard Seltzer
25 Years on, Dogfish Head Is Still Getting Weird
Why Your Pint Glass Has a Weird Bulge