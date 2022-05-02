He might be known as a world-famous comedian and entertainer, but Kevin Hart is also an incredibly successful businessman and entrepreneur. Now he can add a new role to his resumé: tequila brand owner.

Hart has just announced the launch of his own tequila brand, Gran Coramino. The brand is made in partnership with an 11th-generation tequila maker named Juan Domingo Beckmann, whose family has been in the tequila-making business for over 250 years.

ReserveBar Gran Coramino reservebar.com $59.00 SHOP NOW

"I’ve always had a passion for tequila and wanted to put out my own brand for a long time, but was looking for the right partner," Hart says. "When I met Juan Domingo Beckmann, I knew he was the person to help make my vision come to life. I wanted Gran Coramino to be something different in the market — to tell a story that hadn’t been told before."



Gran Coramino will start with a single expression, a cristalino reposado tequila — which means the tequila is aged, then stripped of its color to look like a silver tequila. This process retains all the flavor and aromas of an aged tequila, but offers the mouthfeel and lightness of a blanco. In Gran Coramino's case, the tequila is aged in European oak barrels and finished in California Cabernet wine casks. The tequila then undergoes a slow-filtration process — which Beckmann invented over a decade ago — to create the cristalino. The end result is an oaky sweet tequila with a crisp mouthfeel.

Comedian Kevin Hart partnered with the 11th-generation tequila maker, Juan Domingo Beckmann, to create the tequila brand, Gran Coramino. Gran Coramino

"I was part of the process from the very beginning, working with Juan every step of the way from the distilling, to bottling, to packaging design," Hart says.

Hart's new brand is in charge of each step of the tequila-making process from the planting to the harvesting of the blue Weber agave, which comes from family-owned fields. The actual distillation and aging happens at La Rojeña, which is Latin America's oldest distillery. Hart teased that Gran Coramino would be working on new expressions, but didn't give a hint as to what styles it would expand into.



Gran Coramino is available now from its own website and ReserveBar, as well as at retail locations in California, Illinois, Georgia and New York. The tequila will see nationwide availability starting on June 1.

Price: $59

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io