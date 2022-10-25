Last fall, The Macallan debuted their Harmony Collection, an experimental initiative that combined sustainable packaging with innovative flavors. The inaugural release was a celebration of chocolate featuring The Harmony Collection Rich Cacao and Fine Cacao Scotch whiskies.

Now, the collection is back for round two — and The Macallan has moved on to a different kind of bean.

For The Macallan Harmony Collection II, the Speyside distillery is celebrating the world of coffee with two new expressions that draw inspiration from the Ethiopian Arabica coffee bean specifically, since it’s believed to have been the first type of coffee ever cultivated. The Macallan Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica and The Macallan Harmony Collection Smooth Arabica are both single-malt Scotch whiskies created by The Macallan Whisky Maker Steven Bremner, who went deep into the caffeinated world of coffee culture and consulted with five coffee experts to craft the new spirits.

The 88-proof Inspired by Intense Arabica is the bolder of the two and is meant to invoke a sweet and strong espresso with notes of espresso, raisins and dark chocolate. The Smooth Arabica, meanwhile, is modeled after a subtly-spiced americano with the main notes being ground coffee, hazelnut and vanilla. Both coffees are intended to be paired with coffee — though they can, of course, also be enjoyed on their own. (The Macallan recommends pairing Smooth Arabica with Yirgacheffe and Limu coffee beans from Ethiopia for their more delicate flavor, while the more robust Harrar and Guji beans are recommended to serve alongside the Intense Americano to bring out the whiskey’s wine-like characteristics.)

Coffee even makes its way to the exterior of The Macallan’s second Harmony Collection, as the bottles' packaging is made partially from recycled coffee husks — a material that’s normally discarded during the harvesting of coffee beans.

The Macallan Harmony Collection II will be available in the distillery’s online boutique beginning in November, where each bottle is expected to retail for $185.

