If you’ve spent any amount of time at all reading this publication, you’ve no doubt come across Huckberry’s line of Whiskey Peaks glassware. The extremely popular series consists of whiskey tumblers and decanters made of lead-free crystal that feature handblown topographical impressions of various famous mountains, from American peaks like Denali to international landmarks such as Everest.

Now, in the first of their “Final Three” limited collabs of the year, Huckberry has teamed up with multimedia artist Matt McCormick for the most visually stunning line of Whiskey Peaks yet.

The Huckberry x Matt McCormick Whiskey Peaks collab celebrates McCormick's favorite muse, the American West. The glasses are based on the geography of Monument Valley, which has been a source of constant inspiration for the artist.

“The Monument Valley buttes are in almost every single one of my works and they're really important to me,” McCormick told Huckberry. “Those are some of the most iconic American images; they were the backdrop for a lot of the early westerns and they just scream 'Americana.' So it seemed like a no-brainer considering the other products in [Whiskey Peaks’] line.”

Huckberry

The limited series features two tumblers with topographical impressions of Monument Valley’s East & West Mitten Buttes, two formations that look like two giant mittens jutting out of the Earth and reaching for the sky. The glasses are joined in the collection by a decanter featuring an impression of Merrick Butte, another prominent Monument Valley landmark. Additionally, the glasses and decanter all feature laser-engraved artwork from McCormick depicting cowboys on horses, the most enduring symbol of the American West.

Huckberry

Huckberry x Matt McCormick Whiskey Peaks collab goes on sale today, and it won’t last long. A two-pack of tumblers goes for $35, while the decanter is priced at $75. Purchasing all three as a set will save you 10 bucks and will also get you a laser-engraved wood gift box. If you want the gift box but no decanter, Huckberry will sell you a two-glass box set for $50.

Courtesy Whiskey Peaks Huckberry x Matt McCormick Whiskey Glasses huckberry.com $35.00 SHOP NOW