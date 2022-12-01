Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Need a Custom Print? Try Underground Printing
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5
These Are the Best Anniversary Gifts for Her

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Whiskey Peaks & Huckberry Celebrate the American West with This New Glassware

Huckberry has teamed up with multimedia artist Matt McCormick to create some stunning piece of drinkware.

By Johnny Brayson
matt mccormick drawings as a collaboration with whiskey peaks and huckberry
Huckberry

If you’ve spent any amount of time at all reading this publication, you’ve no doubt come across Huckberry’s line of Whiskey Peaks glassware. The extremely popular series consists of whiskey tumblers and decanters made of lead-free crystal that feature handblown topographical impressions of various famous mountains, from American peaks like Denali to international landmarks such as Everest.

Now, in the first of their “Final Three” limited collabs of the year, Huckberry has teamed up with multimedia artist Matt McCormick for the most visually stunning line of Whiskey Peaks yet.

Related Stories
The Best Whiskey Glasses for Bourbon or Scotch
Weller 12 Just Made a Cameo in ‘Yellowstone’

The Huckberry x Matt McCormick Whiskey Peaks collab celebrates McCormick's favorite muse, the American West. The glasses are based on the geography of Monument Valley, which has been a source of constant inspiration for the artist.

“The Monument Valley buttes are in almost every single one of my works and they're really important to me,” McCormick told Huckberry. “Those are some of the most iconic American images; they were the backdrop for a lot of the early westerns and they just scream 'Americana.' So it seemed like a no-brainer considering the other products in [Whiskey Peaks’] line.”

matt mccormick drawings as a collaboration with whiskey peaks and huckberry
Huckberry

The limited series features two tumblers with topographical impressions of Monument Valley’s East & West Mitten Buttes, two formations that look like two giant mittens jutting out of the Earth and reaching for the sky. The glasses are joined in the collection by a decanter featuring an impression of Merrick Butte, another prominent Monument Valley landmark. Additionally, the glasses and decanter all feature laser-engraved artwork from McCormick depicting cowboys on horses, the most enduring symbol of the American West.

matt mccormick drawings as a collaboration with whiskey peaks and huckberry
Huckberry

Huckberry x Matt McCormick Whiskey Peaks collab goes on sale today, and it won’t last long. A two-pack of tumblers goes for $35, while the decanter is priced at $75. Purchasing all three as a set will save you 10 bucks and will also get you a laser-engraved wood gift box. If you want the gift box but no decanter, Huckberry will sell you a two-glass box set for $50.

Courtesy
Whiskey Peaks Huckberry x Matt McCormick Whiskey Glasses
huckberry.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW
Courtesy
Whiskey Peaks Huckberry x Matt McCormick Decanter
huckberry.com
$75.00
SHOP NOW
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Brooks Gets Festive with its Run Merry Collection
Rimowa's New Suitcase Is a Pleasant Pop of Color
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Honda Is Building a Zany Hydrogen-Powered CR-V?
An American Field Watch Maker's First Dive Watch
The Best Apps of the Year, According to Apple
The Macallan Just Released a Literal Boomer Scotch
Would You Pay $1,250 for a Pocket Knife?
These Cartoonishly Large Hats Are All the Rage
Corvette May Be An Independent Brand by 2025
Inov-8 Unveils a New Winter Running Shoe