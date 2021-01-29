These Adventure-Inspired Whiskey Glasses Are on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Drinking and exploration have long gone hand-in-hand. Hauling a bottle of champagne or 750 milliliters of bourbon to a remote location always overshadows the fact that getting there is a physical struggle toward which alcohol consumption offers no benefits. (During a 1907 expedition, the famed Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton brought 25 cases of whiskey, 12 cases of brandy and six of port.)
The adventurous sentiment of imbibing can go both ways, though. Whiskey Peaks’s set of molded glasses brings the mountains to your home bar — every glass includes a famous summit, from Everest to Kilimanjaro. But, as opposed to visiting their real-world counterparts, your job here isn’t to get to the top, but to reach the bottom.
Right now, you can get sets of four Whiskey Peaks glasses on sale at Huckberry for 25 percent off. But that's not all: sets of two, the Half Dome Beer Glass set and the Decanter are also all on sale.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$50 OFF (20%)
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$28 OFF (31%)
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
$70 OFF (20%)
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
$60 OFF (50%)
These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally torching yourself.
$50 OFF (8%)
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
$20 OFF (22%)
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
$20 OFF (50%)
With more and more fitness being done from home, you need to have a mat to soften the surface, keep yourself from slipping and protect your floors. Getting a mat at 50% off is a steal, and REI is only marking it down for a day.
$17 OFF (26%)
These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection.
$20 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF TWO (25%)
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
$5 OFF (20%)
W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug.
$70 OFF (13%)
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
$150 OFF (33%)
With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system.
$5 OFF (20%)
This smart plug allows you to control lights, fans and more from your phone or tablet via the free WEMO app or through the major smart ecosystems (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit).
$194+ OFF (15%)
Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.
$41 OFF (26%)
Faribault Woolen Mill has been making some of the finest wool pieces for well over a century, but, even with all of that experience, sometimes things don't come out perfect. The untrained eye is unlikely to spot the difference, but the pros at Faribault have meticulous standards. Thankfully, they still give us the chance to buy these factory seconds at a great price.
$53 OFF (35%)
If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going.
$20 OFF (29%)
This book is the essential guide to 20th Century architecture, featuring everyone from Frank Lloyd Wright to Shigeru Ban. If you're looking for a coffee table book that you actually want to flip through, this is it.
$39 OFF (50%)
Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.
$36 OFF (25%)
This collab between Outdoor Voices and Hoka One One pairs an award-winning running shoe with OV's sharp eye for design to make a shoe that looks as good as it feels.
$66 OFF (35%)
Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function.
$34 OFF (50%)
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.
READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
$30 OFF (17%)
The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections.
$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)
If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal.
$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)
Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.