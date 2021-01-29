These Adventure-Inspired Whiskey Glasses Are on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Drinking and exploration have long gone hand-in-hand. Hauling a bottle of champagne or 750 milliliters of bourbon to a remote location always overshadows the fact that getting there is a physical struggle toward which alcohol consumption offers no benefits. (During a 1907 expedition, the famed Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton brought 25 cases of whiskey, 12 cases of brandy and six of port.)

The adventurous sentiment of imbibing can go both ways, though. Whiskey Peaks’s set of molded glasses brings the mountains to your home bar — every glass includes a famous summit, from Everest to Kilimanjaro. But, as opposed to visiting their real-world counterparts, your job here isn’t to get to the top, but to reach the bottom.

Right now, you can get sets of four Whiskey Peaks glasses on sale at Huckberry for 25 percent off. But that's not all: sets of two, the Half Dome Beer Glass set and the Decanter are also all on sale.

