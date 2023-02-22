According to spirits writer Chantal Martineau ( ), most tequila should be sipped neat, preferably with a wine glass. But if you were to ignore her advice, today would be the day. After all, it’s National Margarita Day — and that means something to someone. If that’s you, then you’re going to need some good tequila to mix up your marg.

But what makes the ideal tequila for a margarita? There are a few traits you should look out for. For one — and this goes for all tequilas, whether they’re going into a cocktail or not — you’ll want to make sure that it’s made with 100 percent pure agave. This offers the purest flavor of the spirit and is a more premium product compared to the cheaper “mixto” tequilas that include as little as 51 percent agave with other cheaper ingredients tacked on. Those mixtos are a recipe for a hangover and should be avoided at all costs.

Next, of the three most common expressions of tequila on the market — blanco, reposado and añejo — we like to settle in the middle with a lightly aged reposado to bring the perfect amount of punch to our margs. Martineau agrees, saying, “I love making a margarita with a reposado. It brings more spice and an extra layer of flavor.”

Martineau specifically calls out Cimarron Reposado for margaritas and other cocktails, citing its flavor, quality and affordability. “I don’t know why it’s so cheap: it’s very well made by a prolific distiller,” she says. “Because it’s so mellow, it’s also the perfect pour for someone who thinks they’re not into tequila because of that one bad experience in college.”

Now that you’ve nailed down your tequila, you can still ruin a margarita by mixing your premium spirit with a bottle of pre-made marg mix. Eschew convenience and instead opt for fresh, premium ingredients by using the following recipe:

squeeze out 0.75 ounces of fresh lime juice (should be around 1-2 limes)

pour into an ice-filled shaker

add 1.5 ounces of tequila to shaker

add 0.75 ounces of to shaker

(Optional: add 0.25 ounces of agave syrup, if you like your margarita sweet)

Shake shake shake, shake shake shake

Strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass and serve

With that, you'll be celebrating National Margarita Day the proper way. Salud to that.