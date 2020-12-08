Virgil Abloh-Designed Furniture and 7 More Home and Design Releases

revivalrugs.com

Revival Rugs recently dropped the "Rugs" from its name, and it's probably for the best. While the brand started out making well-made rugs with beautiful designs, it's been branching out into new parts of the home. Earlier this year it was furniture, and now it's tabletop accessories — table runners, glassware and handwoven reed fiber goods. Each piece of the collection is handmade by artisans in either Morocco or India, which is how Revival can keep the prices so reasonable. Every non-rug release from Revival has been keeping us on our toes. As the brand's co-founder and CEO Ben Hyman told us, "We're always thinking about building from the rug up. Rugs are our hero product, and maybe the most complex textile to make. In 2021 we'll be leveraging that experience and adding additional textile products, as well as broadening our selection of table top items and accent furniture." So until then, we'll just be decking out our coffee tables, dining tables and, well, anything with a tabletop.