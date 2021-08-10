Goose Island's 2021 Bourbon County Stout Lineup Is the Supreme Drop of the Beer World

For beer nerds, Black Friday isn't a day for scoring deals on clothes or electronics. Instead, they'll be lining up to score a bottle, or more, of one of Goose Island's Bourbon County Stouts, a hallowed annual tradition since 1992. Ahead of the unofficial beer holiday, Goose Island announced its lineup of Bourbon County Stout variants for 2021 to whet your appetite before their release.

The buildup to the release of every year's Bourbon County Stout lineup is like the beer world's equivalent to streetwear brand Supreme's seasonal launches: Preview the collection, and watch as folks lineup to be one of the lucky few to score whatever they can, whether it's for themself or for the resale market. And this 2021 lineup for Bourbon County Stout is a worthy follow-up to last year's, which many deemed as Goose Island's best in years, seeing beers aged in extremely rare Old Forester Birthday Bourbon and Weller 12-Year barrels.

“Goose Island has formed deep-rooted relationships with some of the most sought-after whiskey makers in the industry and we’re grateful for the partnership and trust they instill in us to age beer in top notch barrels, like those from Old Forester, Elijah Craig and Blanton’s," Mike Siegel, the Barrels and Beyond Beer Innovations Manager at Goose Island, says in a press release. "Each year these partnerships allow our Imperial Stout to extract new and exciting oak and whiskey characteristics and complexities to elevate the quality and taste of Bourbon County Stout."

Besides beers aged in Old Forester, Elijah Craig and Blanton’s barrels barrels, you'll find a cola-inspired brew, one that tastes like a strawberry ice cream bar and a rerelease of a 2014 fan favorite.

The tradition of Bourbon County Stout has been around since 1992 when former brewmaster Greg Hall wanted to celebrate the 1,000th batch of beer brewed at Goose Island, which Hall's father had founded. Just a year shy of its 30-year anniversary, here is what you can find in this year's Bourbon County Stout lineup.