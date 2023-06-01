When you're short on time, personal grooming can easily fall on the back burner. So, this Father's Day, make grooming easier for dad with these seven thoughtful gifts. From a versatile, all-in-one everyday trimmer to a signature fragrance, he's sure to love every pick. Plus, armed with these suggestions, you'll find everything you need to keep the dad in your life feeling his best. Dads do it all, and with these simple self-care products, you can help him keep doing it all; while looking his very best.

All-in-One Series 9 Trimmer, 13-in-1 Kit

This versatile trimmer with professional precision may be the only grooming tool Dad will ever need. With a beard, ear and nose trimmer (plus a body groomer) this 13-in-1 tool truly does it all. The precision ProWheel allows him to choose from 40 lengths to hone in on his preferred look. Meanwhile, the trimmer includes a powerful Li-Ion battery with 180-min cordless runtime, lifetime sharp blades, its very own charging stand and a premium case for storage.

No. 258 Standard Issue Toiletry Bag
This canvas toiletry bag is ideal for keeping dad's gear safe and organized while on the go. Crafted with a water-resistant, lightweight waxed canvas, and equipped with a water resistant nylon lining, the No. 258 was designed to keep outside moisture out and inside leaks in. Plus, the full-grain leather bottom adds a touch of sophistication and durability to this timeless design. Extra strong and easy to clean, this bag is seriously good looking.

Tobacco Mandarin
Give dad the gift of his own timeless scent with this sophisticated cologne. Designed with a handsome mix of citrus and spice, every spritz will instantly transport him through top notes of mandarin, coriander and cumin. A strong, intoxicating smell in an easily portable bottle, it's time to really treat Dad this year.

Mode Electric Toothbrush
Keep Dad's dental hygiene in check with this durable toothbrush. The powerful product charges without wires and keeps your bathroom counters clear with a wireless dock, so it actually looks good on the sink.

Hair Clipper Series 7
This clipper will let Dad give himself the fresh cut he needs no matter where he is. The ultra-sharp blades seamlessly trim hair no matter the length or thickness. Plus, the powerful Ni-MH battery delivers a 50-minute runtime. It truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Whether dad is recovering from a guy's night out or a long travel day, these patches are a must. The eye contour gel patches help hydrate, moisturize and instantly improve the look of fine lines, crow’s feet and under-eye darkness with a liquid cloud of moisture. So give dad the gift of looking refreshed; no matter how little sleep he's running on.

Kent Beard Brush
Keep dad's beard in check with this fine brush. Crafted from pure boar bristles it helps distribute his hair's natural oils from root to tip to promote a beard's full shine and smoothness. Plus, not for nothing, the curved handle provides a very comfortable grip.

