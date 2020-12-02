Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Gifts for Apple Watch Wearers
From stocking stuffer screen protectors to the finest leather straps, here's what to get your Apple-consuming friends and fam.
You could conceivably use your new Apple Watch with nothing more than what ships in the box, but would you really be taking advantage of all its functionality? A comfortable, versatile strap, audiophile-quality earbuds and a sturdy charging stand are all essential add-ons if you want to get the most out of your smartwatch. From a $6 screen protector to the finest Hermès leather band, we’ve collected a smattering of the best items to kit out your new Apple Watch in 2020.
Available in several colors and almost absurdly affordable, the Penom Case is made to precisely fit your Apple Watch while still allowing access to charging functions and buttons.
If you need extra protection for your Apple Watch, the iBlason case is made of flexible thermoplastic polyurethane material for added shock resistance and features front-raised edges to protect the screen when placed face down. It also comes in a 4-pack of different colors.
Treat your Apple Watch the way some people do a G-Shock? Then this is the case for you. With an integrated, adjustable wristband and a matte finish with carbon fiber accents, the Rugged Armor Pro Case makes a tactical instrument out of your Apple Watch.
OtterBox and Apple teamed up on an exclusive case for the Apple Watch. It wraps around the Apple Watch's bezels, but doesn't guard the screen against scratches. The neat thing is that it's available in a number of different colors, including blue, gray, black, pink, beige and orange.
This clever charging station minimizes cable clutter and keeps cordage to a minimum. Place your Apple Watch charger within the station and charge your iPhone, iPad and watch simultaneously.
Available in nine colors, the Sailcloth Strap from Barton Brands features extra padding for comfort and durability and quick-release spring bars for easy strap changes. A simple, inexpensive way to personalize your Apple Watch.
This accessory is ideal for anybody who has a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air (or really any other USB-C laptop). It plugs directly into the side USB-C port and adds a spot to charge your Apple Watch. No charging cable needed.
Available in multiple sizes and colors, Nike’s high-performance rubber strap is an alternative to Apple’s own Sport Band that uses multiple perforations for enhanced breathability.
A magnetic connector backed with non-slip silicone connects to a four-foot length of durable cable in the Belt Watch, an elegant charging solution backed by a two-year warranty.
The TimePorter holds your charging cable, extra watch band, USB charger and more in a neatly designed, silicone-lined case. Pop your charging disc into the integrated opening in TimePorter and drape Apple Watch across the top to charge.
The Forté elevates and positions your Apple Watch at a 40-degree angle, making it easy to see the time while it chargers. This makes it ideal for your nightstand or workstation accessory for your home office. It's also an elegant combination of chrome and leather.
This new band from Apple is made from liquid silicone rubber and features a unique, one-piece design. But fret not — it's available in plenty of sizes for the perfect fit.
For those who just want the most elegant charging dock that Apple itself makes— this is it. It comes with an extra USB to Lightning cable that plugs into and powers the charging dock.
Voice-activated Siri access, wireless charging, automatic connection — designed for use with Apple products, there are simply no other wireless earbuds that integrates this seamlessly with the Apple Watch.
Made for an active lifestyle but without over-ear clips, the Jabra Elite Active 75t headphones feature a 2-year warranty against sweat and dust and an integrated sensor for use with fitness tracking.
Ultimate Ears just announced a new pair of wireless earbuds, the UE Fits, that come with gel-filled eartips that, using proprietary Lightform technology, are able to perfectly mold to each of your ears and then are set with UV light. Ultimate Ears they are the first-ever true wireless earbuds with instant custom fit.
Secure-fit earbuds with multiple tips hold the Powerbeats Pro in place during strenuous workouts, and nine hours of listening time means you’ll never have to worry about running out of juice in mid-set.
Bluetooth? Check. Built-in mic and controls? Check. Noise cancelling? Check. But best of all, these closed-back cans sound great and pack a 30-hour battery life on a full charge.
If you’re looking to add some serious class to your Apple Watch, this band from Hermès should be on your radar. It’s fashioned from Barenia calfskin and is available in numerous designs, colors and leathers.
