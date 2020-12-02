The Best Gifts for Apple Watch Wearers

You could conceivably use your new Apple Watch with nothing more than what ships in the box, but would you really be taking advantage of all its functionality? A comfortable, versatile strap, audiophile-quality earbuds and a sturdy charging stand are all essential add-ons if you want to get the most out of your smartwatch. From a $6 screen protector to the finest Hermès leather band, we’ve collected a smattering of the best items to kit out your new Apple Watch in 2020.