Teenagers can be hard to understand, much less shop for. But almost every 16-year-old, even the ones who have somehow built a six-figure social media presence on a platform you didn’t know existed, can appreciate the freedom of being able to operate a motor vehicle. Scoring a driver’s license will always be one of the significant milestones on the way to adulthood. (Well, at least until someone ruins that with self-driving cars.)

Below are some practical and affordable gifts to help a teenager celebrate his or her newfound autonomy, whether you’re looking for a stocking stuffer or a significant investment. Each is guaranteed to go down better than that not-so-hilarious “Caution: New Driver” t-shirt you found online.