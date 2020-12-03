20 of the Best Smart Home Gifts in 2020

A "smart home" isn't as complicated as you might think. These days, all you need is a smart speaker, or a smartphone and some smart bulbs or smart plugs and you've got all the fixin's. Pretty soon, if you don’t already, you’ll be controlling your TV, air conditioning and kitchen appliances with your voice. Ah, the future. If you're gifting to a smart home nerd (or an aspiring smart home nerd) the chief thing is to find out what technology their smart home is based in and triple check to make sure your gift is compatible.