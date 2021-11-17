Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Cooking Gifts Under $25
Quality, affordable gifts for the person in your life who loves to cook.
Gift season is confusing. "Don't get me anything big" can mean a couple things. Either someone really doesn't want anything big (read: pricey) or they're subtly telling you they do in fact want something big. Whatever your giftee is trying to tell you, these under-$25 gifts will keep your wallet and the recipient happy — and that's what really matters.
For a $13 waffle maker, this thing has quite a number of positive reviews. Frozen waffles will never taste the same.
Salt? For a gift? When it's from Jacobsen, then yes.
The Pham sisters, Vanessa and Kim, are redefining what it means to make Asian food in America. Omsom makes it easy to recreate Asian dishes without dumbing them down, and it's almost as easy as using Old El Paso taco seasoning.
A $15 pan is already a steal. The fact that this is from a true cookware legend and will probably last longer than you makes this the greatest deal on Amazon.
This is the hot sauce (chili crisp) you should keep in your bag.
Gift giving shouldn't be a mess, and these towels will ensure there are no messes in the kitchen either.
This is easily going to be the go-to cooking utensil thanks to its silicone build with a sturdy and durable reinforced nylon core.
Say good bye to plastic wrap, and say hello to a greener world.
Truffles make everything feel luxurious, even if it's just hot sauce you throw onto a taco.
A vessel for serving copious amounts of cheese and a little piece of counter decor.
Follow along to recipes, catch up on Netflix or call your friends while you cook thanks to this absolute winner from Yamazaki Home.
If it's good enough for the pie queen of New York, it's good enough for you — even if you're just making Pillsbury cookies.
If the dining table has seen better days, cover it with a tablecloth. It'll also make eating at home feel like eating at a restaurant.
It's a gift for them, but when they bake a pie, it'll be a gift for you.
This is probably the nicest garlic press on the market. Pro tip: don't gift to a vampire.
This cookbook is pretty sweet and so are the recipes.
No knives in the back here — just a classic Japanese-style nakiri knife made for slicing a whole garden of vegetables.
Some people actually miss eating refrigerated lunch boxes from fast-casual restaurants. Recreate them — but with better food — thanks to this bento box.
No one likes ring stains on furniture. And if you're indifferent, you're probably not the one who has to clean them.
You'll stop crying when you chop onions by hand, and you'll start crying over how much fun it is to use this thing.