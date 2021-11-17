Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Ultimate Cold Weather Gear from Mountain Hardwear
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
The Polartec Apex Design Winners Are Here

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Cooking Gifts Under $25

Quality, affordable gifts for the person in your life who loves to cook.

By Tyler Chin
tech
Courtesy

Gift season is confusing. "Don't get me anything big" can mean a couple things. Either someone really doesn't want anything big (read: pricey) or they're subtly telling you they do in fact want something big. Whatever your giftee is trying to tell you, these under-$25 gifts will keep your wallet and the recipient happy — and that's what really matters.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
Crate and Barrel
Crate and Barrel
$15 AT SUR LA TABLE

For a $13 waffle maker, this thing has quite a number of positive reviews. Frozen waffles will never taste the same.

Jacobsen Salt Co. Black Pepper Salt
Courtesy
Jacobsen Salt Co.
Now 13% off
$11 AT AMAZON

Salt? For a gift? When it's from Jacobsen, then yes.

Omsom Lemongrass BBQ Starter 3-Pack
Omsom
Omsom
$12 AT OMSOM.COM

The Pham sisters, Vanessa and Kim, are redefining what it means to make Asian food in America. Omsom makes it easy to recreate Asian dishes without dumbing them down, and it's almost as easy as using Old El Paso taco seasoning.

Lodge Cast-Iron Skillet
Amazon
Lodge
Now 48% off
$14 AT AMAZON

A $15 pan is already a steal. The fact that this is from a true cookware legend and will probably last longer than you makes this the greatest deal on Amazon.

Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp
Fly By Jing
Fly By Jing
$15 AT UMAMICART.COM

This is the hot sauce (chili crisp) you should keep in your bag.

Sur La Table Striped Kitchen Towels
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
$20 AT SUR LA TABLE

Gift giving shouldn't be a mess, and these towels will ensure there are no messes in the kitchen either.

Material The Soft-Edge Turner
Courtesy
Material
$18 AT MATERIAL

This is easily going to be the go-to cooking utensil thanks to its silicone build with a sturdy and durable reinforced nylon core.

Bee’s Wrap Assorted Wraps
Sur La Table
Bee's Wrap
$15 AT SUR LA TABLE

Say good bye to plastic wrap, and say hello to a greener world.

Truff Black Truffle Infused Hot Sauce
Huckberry
Truff
$18 AT HUCKBERRY

Truffles make everything feel luxurious, even if it's just hot sauce you throw onto a taco.

Urban Outfitters Mushroom Cheese Board
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
$14 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

A vessel for serving copious amounts of cheese and a little piece of counter decor.

Yamazaki Home Cookbook Stand
Amazon
Yamazaki Home
$18 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S

Follow along to recipes, catch up on Netflix or call your friends while you cook thanks to this absolute winner from Yamazaki Home.

Oxo Good Grips Silicone Pastry Mat
Amazon
Oxo
$21 AT AMAZON

If it's good enough for the pie queen of New York, it's good enough for you — even if you're just making Pillsbury cookies.

Ikea Vardagen Tablecloth
Ikea
Ikea
$20 AT IKEA

If the dining table has seen better days, cover it with a tablecloth. It'll also make eating at home feel like eating at a restaurant.

Crate and Barrel Ruffled Pie Dish
Crate and Barrel
Crate and Barrel
$20 AT CRATE & BARREL

It's a gift for them, but when they bake a pie, it'll be a gift for you.

Zyliss Susi 3 Garlic Press
Amazon
Zyliss
$23 AT AMAZON

This is probably the nicest garlic press on the market. Pro tip: don't gift to a vampire.

Snacking Cakes: Simple Treats for Anytime Cravings: A Baking Book
Clarkson Potter
Clarkson Potter Publishers
$22 AT BOOKSHOP

This cookbook is pretty sweet and so are the recipes.

Mercer Culinary 7-inch Nakiri Knife
Webstaurant Store
Mercer Culinary
$25 AT WEBSTAURANTSTORE.COM

No knives in the back here — just a classic Japanese-style nakiri knife made for slicing a whole garden of vegetables. 

Ekobo Rectangle Bento Box
Goodee
Ekobo
$24 AT GOODEE WORLD

Some people actually miss eating refrigerated lunch boxes from fast-casual restaurants. Recreate them — but with better food — thanks to this bento box.

Graf Lantz Coaster Square 4-pack
Graf Lantz
Graf Lantz
$24 AT GRAF-LANTZ.COM

No one likes ring stains on furniture. And if you're indifferent, you're probably not the one who has to clean them.

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper
Home Depot
Cuisinart
$25 AT HOME DEPOT

You'll stop crying when you chop onions by hand, and you'll start crying over how much fun it is to use this thing.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Buying Guides
23 Gift Ideas for the Outdoorsman in Your Life
The 60+ Best Gifts for Men
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Last-Minute Gift Ideas
The 7 Best Flannel Sheets of 2021
The Best Deodorants for Men
The Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars of 2021
The Best Small Watches for Men Under 40mm
Gateway Jewelry: 18 Bracelets for Men
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
The Best Ultra-Thin Watches You Can Buy in 2021