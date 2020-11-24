Today's Top Stories
The Best Gifts for Your Dad's Garage

Having trouble finding a gift for your father this year? Get him something to help him improve his garage.

By Will Sabel Courtney
dads garage gifts
Courtesy

Let's face it: we all need a sanctuary. For some of us, it could be the basement; for others, the bedroom; for many, the great outdoors themselves serve that purpose, their endless space providing the separation that doors and walls do in more densely populated places.

But for many people — especially dads — the garage is a place of rest and respite. Whether it’s as simple as an easy chair and a radio to sit and relax alongside his car or a full-blown man-cave, the garage can serve as a place for a little peaceful introspection…as well as a spot to monkey around with tools.

So whether it’s for his birthday, the Christmas / Hanukkah / Kwanzaa rush or any other holiday, why not set your dad up with a few items that’ll enrich his automotive-themed sanctum on the edge of the house? Any of the following items is sure to both show that you care...and help make his garage the envy of the neighborhood.

Mechanix Wear Original Covert Tactical Gloves
Courtesy
amazon.com
$22.51
SHOP NOW

A good set of work gloves is invaluable in the garage. And sometimes, it’s hard to beat a classic; these Mechanix mitts have been keeping dads’ hands dry and safe for years, for good reason.

Titan 5-LB Telescoping Magnetic Pick Up Tool
Courtesy
amazon.com
$14.79
SHOP NOW

It happens to everyone: you get distracted for a second, and boom, that screw or bolt has fallen out of reach behind some immovable obstacle. Give your dad the next best thing to Magneto’s powers with this magnetic reacher, which can lift metal objects weighing up to five pounds from a full yard away.

OtterBox Elevation 20 Tumbler
Courtesy
fave.co
$29.99
SHOP NOW

If there's one beverage that goes well with working in the garage...it's beer. If there are two beverages, though, the other is coffee. Make sure dad's joe stays warm and fresh for hours with this dynamite insulated mug. 

BLK & Bold Limu Ethiopia Single Origin Coffee (2-Pack)
Amazon
amazon.com
$28.00
SHOP NOW

If you're gonna have a coffee mug, you need to fill it with something. This Black-owned coffee brand whips up delightful brews like this single-origin light roast; plus, as a certified B-corporation, they donate 5% of their profits to support at-risk youth.

Meguiar's All in One Essentials Car Care Kit
Courtesy
amazon.com
$54.49
SHOP NOW

If your dad finds washing his car a chore to be savored rather than a task to be outsourced to a machine, help him make the most of it with this comprehensive kit, which has everything he needs to have his car looking squeaky-clean from bumper to bumper.

Pro-LifT 40-Inch Foldable Z Creeper
Courtesy
amazon.com
$61.42
SHOP NOW

If dad likes to work on cars, then a creeper is an absolute must for his garage — unless he wants to wreck his back. This sturdy unit can handle up to 450 pounds, and converts into a handy seat in seconds without the help of tools, too.

HomeLabs 120-Can Mini-Fridge
Courtesy
amazon.com
$349.99
$289.99 (17% off)
SHOP NOW

Should your dad count himself among the legions of Americans who likes to retire to the solitude of the garage for a beer every now and again, he’d probably appreciate a place to keep it out there. This free-standing fridge can hold up to 120 12-ounce cans, can be rearranged to hold anything from soda cans to wine bottles — and has a glass door, so dad can choose what he wants without opening the door and holding himself open to the ridicule he’d always levy at you when you used to hold the fridge open while making a decision.

Dewalt 172-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
Courtesy
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

If your dad likes to work on his car (or his lawnmower, or tractor, or any other piece of machinery), odds are good he appreciates the value of a good set of tools. This 172-piece masterpiece has practically everything he’ll ever need that doesn’t require electrical or pneumatic power.

K&H Pet Products Heated Bolster Cat & Dog Bed
Courtesy
chewy.com
$129.99
SHOP NOW

The garage isn't just a sanctuary for dad; it's also one for his best friend, too. This heated bed ensures even a concrete floor won't be chilly for the companion your father only calls his "fur baby" when he thinks no one else is around. 

Levo G2 Tablet Stand
Courtesy
fave.co
$1,973.00
SHOP NOW

The iPad / YouTube combo might be the greatest advancement in auto maintenance since the Haynes manual, but the last thing you want is to set your tablet down where something could crack it. Take that worry out of the equation with this.

Dewenwils 4-Plug Extension Cord Reel with 25-Foot Power Cord
Courtesy
amazon.com
$27.99
SHOP NOW

Outlets are always a valuable commodity in the garage; there’s rarely enough, and even if there are, they might not be where you need them. This power station can bring four plugs up to 25 feet away from the nearest three-prong.

Milwaukee 18-Volt Compact Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit
Courtesy
Milwaukee amazon.com
$173.86
SHOP NOW

For those tasks that do require more than you can accomplish with hand tools, a power drill/driver combo can come in awfully handy. This pack is both compact and powerful, making it a great addition to any garage.

Goplus Rolling Mechanics Tool Cart
Courtesy
walmart.com
$189.99
SHOP NOW

A tool cart can serve many purposes: a place to rest objects, a prop to hold things in place, and of course, as a handy spot to keep your tools close to wherever you’re working. We guarantee your dad can probably think of a few more ways to use it, too.

JBL Link Portable
Courtesy
fave.co
$89.95
SHOP NOW

Music makes every garage task a little easier. Let your dad stream his favorite tunes with this handy standing Bluetooth speaker.  

NewAir Hardwired Electric Garage Heater
Courtesy
amazon.com
$207.31
SHOP NOW

Is dad’s garage lacking in direct heat? Insulation? Both? Never fear — this powerful space heater is here, capable of evenly heating up 500 square feet of sanctuary. 

BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool
Courtesy
amazon.com
$99.95
SHOP NOW

Dad may be able to diagnose any problem on an old car by sight or sound, but tech-packed new rides can be a little harder to understand. Help him look under the hood of his new car with this OBDII scan tool, which pairs with his smartphone via Bluetooth to help him determine what’s wrong — and how to fix it.

Big Red Torin Hydraulic Trolley Jack
Courtesy
amazon.com
$74.09
SHOP NOW

If dad needs to lift his car or truck up to change a tire or get underneath it for some reason, odds are good he’ll want a good, strong jack to have his back. This example is strong enough to lift 6,000 pounds of American iron up to 20 inches off the ground.

Simpli-Magic Pull-N-Wipe Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
Courtesy
amazon.com
$29.99
SHOP NOW

These days, none of us take paper towels for granted. So instead of making dad compete with the rest of the family for Bounty, hook him up with a mighty supply of shop rags. Not only are they just as useful as paper towels for garage use; plus, they can be washed and reused

Stanley 12-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
Courtesy
amazon.com
$94.85
SHOP NOW

Spills are inevitable, and the ones in the garage can be a little trickier to clean than the average one inside the house. A good wet/dry vacuum can be the difference between a quick clean-up and a long hour spent mopping up the floor.

Epson VS250 LCD Projector
Courtesy
fave.co
$339.99
SHOP NOW

If your dad really likes to spend time in the garage, odds are good he wants to watch a little TV there, too. And a projector is far easier than rigging up a second TV set. 

Cub Cadet XR3 4000 Robot Mower
Courtesy
fave.co
$75.00
SHOP NOW

Want to show dad that he’s made it to the future he saw on The Jetsons as a kid? Buy him a robot lawnmower. Sure, it may a bit pricey, but you know he’ll talk about it for the rest of his life.

Buffalo Tools ﻿3x5-Foot Industrial Rubber Floor Mat
Courtesy
fave.co
$39.99
SHOP NOW

No, it’s not very sexy or cool. But a couple hours of standing at his work bench with this beneath his feet instead of the cement floor will have your dad singing your praises.

