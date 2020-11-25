Today's Top Stories
1
Black Friday 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals
2
Should You Buy Hoka's Strange New Hiking Boot?
3
The Best Watches to Gift Yourself
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Best Apple Watch Bands You Can Buy Right Now

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Everyday Gadget Gifts for All Budgets

From noise-canceling headphones to smart plugs, bookshelf speakers to wireless chargers, we've rounded up our favorite tech gadgets that we use everyday.

By Tucker Bowe
best gadgets
Courtesy

Looking for tech, gadget or audio gift for somebody? We've got you covered. From noise-canceling headphones to smart plugs, bookshelf speakers to wireless chargers, we've rounded up our favorite tech gadgets that we use everyday.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Anker Nano iPhone Charger (20W)
Anker
Anker amazon.com
$16.99
SHOP NOW

Now that the latest iPhones don't ship with a companion wall adapter, you'll need to use one you already own or buy a new one separately. This one by Anker is tiny yet still powerful enough to fast-charge a iPhone.

Mophie powerstation Plus (6,000mAh)
Mophie
mophie amazon.com
$17.75
SHOP NOW

This is a great portable battery for anybody who has an iPhone. It has an integrated charging cable with a Lightning connector attachment. It can also charge via wireless charger if they already have one of those for charging their phone. 

Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Belkin
Wemo belkin.com
$14.99
SHOP NOW

This is our favorite smart plug because of its small size and capability with all the major smart ecosystems, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

Aukey 3-in-1 MFi Charging Cable
Aukey aukey.com
$21.99
SHOP NOW

This 3-in-1 charging cable solves the problem of carrying around multiple cords to charge all your devices. It has a Lightning, micro-USB and USB-C connections.

Wyze Cam v2
Wyze
Wyze amazon.com
$39.16
SHOP NOW

The Wyze Cam V2 is a tiny smart home camera that works with most smart ecosystems (including Alexa and Google Assistant) and has a similar feature set and video capture capabilities as way more expensive options.

ThunderB 3 in 1 Wireless Charger Station
ThunderBs amazon.com
$45.00
SHOP NOW

This charging station is a great bedside addition for anyone who has an Apple Watch they'd like to charge alongside their phone. 

The Best Turntable and Speaker Combos That Make Vinyl Easy
turntable setups gear patrol lead full
Chase Pellerin

While true that traditional turntable setups have a lot of moving parts, that’s the nature of the beast — if not vinyl’s main allure. There’s also an easy workaround. These days, a bunch of turntables and speaker systems come with integrated components (like a phono preamplifier or amplifier) and they make listening to vinyl as hassle-free. Here are some of the best.

LEARN MORE

Twelve South AirFly Pro
Twelve South
Twelve South amazon.com
$54.99
$46.75 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

The AirFly Pro is the perfect accessory for anyone with Apple AirPods. The Bluetooth adapter quickly connects to AirPods and allows them to listen to devices that don't have Bluetooth, such as a Nintendo Switch or an airplane's in-flight entertainment system. 

Twelve South Curve
Twelve South amazon.com
$59.99
$41.99 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

This is a convenient and ergonomic laptop stand that's perfectly sized to fit a 13-inch MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. It's available in either black or white.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3
Logitech
Logitech amazon.com
$79.99
SHOP NOW

This is an excellent wireless mouse for a number of reasons. It's small and very portable. It charges via USB-C. And it has customizable side buttons that's optimized for video conferencing. (You can program them to toggle your microphone and video on/off during Zoom or Microsoft Teams video calls.)

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker
Google
Google target.com
$99.99
SHOP NOW

Google's tiny smart speaker delivers surprisingly rich sound and the smartest voice assistant in the game. Get two and they can create a stereo pair for the best sound.

UE Boom 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Ultimate Ears
$149.99
SHOP NOW

This is our pick for best all-around portable Bluetooth speaker. It combines big sound, intuitive controls and durable design, and it comes in a price that's more affordable than most alternatives.

The Best Wireless Earbuds of 2020 – Which Is Right for You?
best wireless earbuds of 2020 gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

This definitive guide to the best wireless earbuds of 2020 explores everything you need to know before buying your next pair of wireless earbuds, including what to look out for and which options are best.

LEARN MORE

Audioengine A2+ Wireless Speaker System
Audioengine
Audioengine amazon.com
$269.00
SHOP NOW

This is versatile and tiny pair of powered bookshelf speakers. They can connect them to a computer, turntable, tablet or smartphone. And they have built-in Bluetooth so streaming is super easy. 

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$349.99
$278.00 (21% off)
SHOP NOW

Released in 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are the ultimate package. They combine great sound, a ton of new-age features and the best active noise-cancellation ever in a pair of wireless headphones.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
bose.com
$279.95
SHOP NOW

It's taken Bose awhile to release its first pair of wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, but they're here — and they're excellent. Available in black or silver.

Apple Watch SE
Apple
apple.com
$309.00
SHOP NOW

Apple's new smartwatch virtually the same design along with almost all of the same abilities as the company's flagship smartwatch, Series 6, but it costs significantly less.  

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Buying Guides
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
Five Gifts Our Style Writer Highly Recommends
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best All-Terrain Tires You Can Buy
Who Makes the Best House Shoe? We Asked Around
The Best Gifts for Your Dad's Garage
The Best Accessories to Give Stylish Guys
The Best Outdoor Gear Gifts to Give in 2020
Essential Motorcycle Gear for Cold Weather Rides
The Best Laptop Stands for a Better Home Office
The 10 Best Bathrobes to Buy in 2020