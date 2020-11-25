Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Everyday Gadget Gifts for All Budgets
From noise-canceling headphones to smart plugs, bookshelf speakers to wireless chargers, we've rounded up our favorite tech gadgets that we use everyday.
Looking for tech, gadget or audio gift for somebody? We've got you covered. From noise-canceling headphones to smart plugs, bookshelf speakers to wireless chargers, we've rounded up our favorite tech gadgets that we use everyday.
Now that the latest iPhones don't ship with a companion wall adapter, you'll need to use one you already own or buy a new one separately. This one by Anker is tiny yet still powerful enough to fast-charge a iPhone.
This is a great portable battery for anybody who has an iPhone. It has an integrated charging cable with a Lightning connector attachment. It can also charge via wireless charger if they already have one of those for charging their phone.
This is our favorite smart plug because of its small size and capability with all the major smart ecosystems, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.
This 3-in-1 charging cable solves the problem of carrying around multiple cords to charge all your devices. It has a Lightning, micro-USB and USB-C connections.
The Wyze Cam V2 is a tiny smart home camera that works with most smart ecosystems (including Alexa and Google Assistant) and has a similar feature set and video capture capabilities as way more expensive options.
This charging station is a great bedside addition for anyone who has an Apple Watch they'd like to charge alongside their phone.
While true that traditional turntable setups have a lot of moving parts, that’s the nature of the beast — if not vinyl’s main allure. There’s also an easy workaround. These days, a bunch of turntables and speaker systems come with integrated components (like a phono preamplifier or amplifier) and they make listening to vinyl as hassle-free. Here are some of the best.
The AirFly Pro is the perfect accessory for anyone with Apple AirPods. The Bluetooth adapter quickly connects to AirPods and allows them to listen to devices that don't have Bluetooth, such as a Nintendo Switch or an airplane's in-flight entertainment system.
This is a convenient and ergonomic laptop stand that's perfectly sized to fit a 13-inch MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. It's available in either black or white.
This is an excellent wireless mouse for a number of reasons. It's small and very portable. It charges via USB-C. And it has customizable side buttons that's optimized for video conferencing. (You can program them to toggle your microphone and video on/off during Zoom or Microsoft Teams video calls.)
Google's tiny smart speaker delivers surprisingly rich sound and the smartest voice assistant in the game. Get two and they can create a stereo pair for the best sound.
This is our pick for best all-around portable Bluetooth speaker. It combines big sound, intuitive controls and durable design, and it comes in a price that's more affordable than most alternatives.
This definitive guide to the best wireless earbuds of 2020 explores everything you need to know before buying your next pair of wireless earbuds, including what to look out for and which options are best.
This is versatile and tiny pair of powered bookshelf speakers. They can connect them to a computer, turntable, tablet or smartphone. And they have built-in Bluetooth so streaming is super easy.
Released in 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are the ultimate package. They combine great sound, a ton of new-age features and the best active noise-cancellation ever in a pair of wireless headphones.
It's taken Bose awhile to release its first pair of wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, but they're here — and they're excellent. Available in black or silver.
Apple's new smartwatch virtually the same design along with almost all of the same abilities as the company's flagship smartwatch, Series 6, but it costs significantly less.