Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Pocket Knives to Gift This Year
From affordable French folders to American-made fixed blades, these are the best pocket knives to gift this year.
A decades-old superstition has some of us fearing that gifting a knife doesn't bode well for the relationship between recipient and giver. (The way around any ill fate is to include a coin with the blade so that its new owner can return it as payment — it's a purchase, not a gift.) The truth is, knives are perfect gifts. They're practical, prepossessing and tend to turn into family heirlooms. So pluck up your courage and tempt fate, or break out the piggy bank.
With its wood and steel construction, the No. 8 is a classic — and handsome beyond what its price tag might imply.
This mini multi-tool is mostly knife, but there's plenty of use to pull from its set of tools, including scissors, a can opener and a corkscrew.
First made in 1972, the Ranger has since become an icon of American knifemaking. It's the perfect way to begin a pocket knife collection and a worthy addition to one that doesn't yet include it.
Your run-of-the-mill Phillips head won't help when it comes time to modify or adjust a pocket knife. But The James Brand packed everything you need for that inside a tool that's lust-worthy by itself.
If you know someone who should carry a pocket knife but doesn't, get them the Microblade. It's small enough for their keychain and handy in most situations requiring a sharp edge.
The K2X is more knife than multi-tool, but it still packs enough implements to give it an extra edge.
At 1.2 ounces, the Ultra XR is shockingly lightweight. But it's also plenty powerful with its S35VN blade and carbon fiber handle, which doubles as a money clip.
CRKT devised a unique channel system that allowed it to pack four feet of paracord into the handle of this survival-oriented pocket knife.
Part of a limited run of American-made blades, the Terracraft is a modern take on the do-everything fixed blade. It looks pretty, sure, but it doesn't need coddling.