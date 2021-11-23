Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
AETHER's Rex Jacket Sweats the Details
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
These Sunglasses Support the Environment

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Pocket Knives to Gift This Year

From affordable French folders to American-made fixed blades, these are the best pocket knives to gift this year.

By Tanner Bowden
gift guides

A decades-old superstition has some of us fearing that gifting a knife doesn't bode well for the relationship between recipient and giver. (The way around any ill fate is to include a coin with the blade so that its new owner can return it as payment — it's a purchase, not a gift.) The truth is, knives are perfect gifts. They're practical, prepossessing and tend to turn into family heirlooms. So pluck up your courage and tempt fate, or break out the piggy bank.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Opinel No.08
Opinel
Opinel
$17 AT AMAZON

With its wood and steel construction, the No. 8 is a classic — and  handsome beyond what its price tag might imply.

Gerber Armbar Cork
Gerber
Gerber Gear
$34 AT AMAZON

This mini multi-tool is mostly knife, but there's plenty of use to pull from its set of tools, including scissors, a can opener and a corkscrew.

Buck Knives 112 Ranger
Buck Knives
Buck Knives
$60 AT AMAZON

First made in 1972, the Ranger has since become an icon of American knifemaking. It's the perfect way to begin a pocket knife collection and a worthy addition to one that doesn't yet include it.

The Cache River
The James Brand
The James Brand
$60 AT THEJAMESBRAND.COM

Your run-of-the-mill Phillips head won't help when it comes time to modify or adjust a pocket knife. But The James Brand packed everything you need for that inside a tool that's lust-worthy by itself.

Microblade 2.0
WESN
Wesn
$65 AT WESN.COM

If you know someone who should carry a pocket knife but doesn't, get them the Microblade. It's small enough for their keychain and handy in most situations requiring a sharp edge.

Leatherman Free K2X
Leatherman
Leatherman
$80 AT AMAZON

The K2X is more knife than multi-tool, but it still packs enough implements to give it an extra edge.

SOG Ultra XR
SOG
SOG
$125 AT SOGKNIVES.COM

At 1.2 ounces, the Ultra XR is shockingly lightweight. But it's also plenty powerful with its S35VN blade and carbon fiber handle, which doubles as a money clip.

CRKT Parascale
CRKT
Columbia River Knife & Tool
$94 AT AMAZON

CRKT devised a unique channel system that allowed it to pack four feet of paracord into the handle of this survival-oriented pocket knife.

Gerber Terracraft
Gerber
Gerber
$150 AT GERBERGEAR.COM

Part of a limited run of American-made blades, the Terracraft is a modern take on the do-everything fixed blade. It looks pretty, sure, but it doesn't need coddling.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Knives & Multitools
Your Swiss Army Knife's Awl Has a Surprising Use
The Best New Knives and EDC of November 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 Secure Carabiner Keychains to Add to Your EDC
The Best New Knives and EDC of October 2021
What Do the Characters on Your Pocket Knife Mean?
The Best New Knives and EDC of September 2021
The 8 Japanese Knives Every Cook Should Know
What You Should Know About Damascus Steel
How to Swing an Axe, the Right Way
What a Tanto Blade Is, and Why You Need One