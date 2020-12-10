Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts for Women

From luxurious face wash to sheep-soft slip-on shoes, here are the best holiday gifts to get her this season.

By Gerald Ortiz
fashon and beauty
Courtesy

The holidays are here sooner than you'd think (or prefer). If you're looking for a gift but have no idea where to start, you've come to the right place — you are reading this, after all. Whether it's a small stocking stuffer, the season's hottest coat or some much-deserved self-care, here are the best gifts to give this season.

Couple Diamond Eternity Band
couple diamonds
Couple

This holiday season, get the special woman in your life something she'll remember for years to come. Couple's Diamond Eternity Band is impeccably crafted as well as ethical and sustainable — each of the brand's diamonds are lab-grown and atomically identical to mined diamonds. It's a stunning piece of jewelry that is sure to become a favorite. The Diamond Eternity Band is available in three sizes and there are options to suit every budget.

Price: $999+

SHOP NOW

Wilson Keyring
Craighill
craighill.co
$15.00
SHOP NOW

This utilitarian brass keyring keeps keys in order without the bulk. It's simple, durable and affordable — what's not to like?

Golde Original Turmeric Latte Blend
Sephora
Golde sephora.com
$29.00
SHOP NOW

Great skin goes deeper and just as much an inside job. This superfood blends easily with your morning mug of coffee or just plain 'ol glass of water and contains a thoughtful blend of all-vegan ingredients to clear and rejuvenate skin while also boosting gut health.

Uniqlo Fluffy Yarn Fleece Jacket
Uniqlo
uniqlo.com
$19.90
SHOP NOW

Super comfy and super warm with a super price, this fleece jacket comes in 12 different colors and sizes XS to XXL.

Baggu Fabric Mask Set
Baggu
Baggu baggu.com
$32.00
SHOP NOW

In this dreary season (and world), face masks can and should be fun.

Comme Si The Corey Sock
Comme Si
Comme Si commesi.com
$42.00
SHOP NOW

Comme Si's socks are some of the hippest around and its Corey Sock is the brand's coziest yet. Fluffy, warm and made in Italy, its perfect for homebound hangs, but we can't blame them for wanting to go out and show them off.

Le Labo Body Scrub
Mr Porter
Le Labo mrporter.om
$48.00
SHOP NOW

Saturated with safflower oil, sunflower seeds and coffee extract, this plant-based blend will wake up dull skin by gently scrubbing away dead skin cells while simultaneously nourishing it.

Kiriko Small Simple Tsuno Bag
Kiriko
Kiriko kirikomade.com
$52.00
SHOP NOW

Traditional Japanese Tsuno bags are super useful and super chic.

Ocean Cleansing Milk
Osea
Osea oseamalibu.com
$54.00
SHOP NOW

Be nice to yourself. Osea's Cleansing Milk gently washes away all the nasty gunk from your face while nourishing the skin and reducing redness along the way. Plus, it's fragrance-free and amazing for those with dry and sensitive skin.

L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas
Nordstrom
L.L.BEAN nordstrom.com
$59.46
SHOP NOW

In the cooler months, flannel pajamas are a much-appreciated luxury. They're sure to become a favorite — make sure to check out all three colors.

Madewell Checkered Colburne Cardigan Sweater
Madewell
Madewell madewell.com
$98.00
SHOP NOW

Get your gifts checked off. Made with a slightly boxy fit, this sweater is the perfect layer for cooler months and comes in sizes XS to XL.

Akila Lo-Fi Sunglasses
Akila END.
$119.00
SHOP NOW

Akila's endlessly cool sunglasses offer some serious style per dollar. The brand's Lo-Fi sunglasses feature cellulose-acetate frames and 5-barrel hinges. 

Birkenstock Boston Shearling
Zappos
Birkenstock zappos.com
$165.00
SHOP NOW

Give the gift of shearling snug. These iconic Birkenstocks are updated for winter, but feature the same molded cork footbed the brand is known for.

Everlane The Belgain Waffle Henley in ReCashmere
Everlane
Everlane everlane.com
$155.00
SHOP NOW

As if cashmere wasn't decadent enough, Everlane's tasty henley transforms it into a waffle knit as warm, fluffy and soft as the breakfast treat.

Naadam Recycled Cashmere Jogger
Naadam
Naadam naadam.co
$195.00
SHOP NOW

This might be the only gift you can call recycled and feel really, really good about.

Alex Mill Oversized Shirt Jacket in Boiled Wool
Alex Mill
Alex Mill alexmill.com
$250.00
SHOP NOW

Who says a wool coat has to be stuffy? This one from New York brand Alex Mill has a fresh silhoutte, a vibrant color and a unique texture. 

