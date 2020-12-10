Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts for Women

From luxurious face wash to sheep-soft slip-on shoes, here are the best holiday gifts to get her this season.
The holidays are here sooner than you'd think (or prefer). If you're looking for a gift but have no idea where to start, you've come to the right place — you are reading this, after all. Whether it's a small stocking stuffer, the season's hottest coat or some much-deserved self-care, here are the best gifts to give this season.
This holiday season, get the special woman in your life something she'll remember for years to come. Couple's Diamond Eternity Band is impeccably crafted as well as ethical and sustainable — each of the brand's diamonds are lab-grown and atomically identical to mined diamonds. It's a stunning piece of jewelry that is sure to become a favorite. The Diamond Eternity Band is available in three sizes and there are options to suit every budget.
This utilitarian brass keyring keeps keys in order without the bulk. It's simple, durable and affordable — what's not to like?
Great skin goes deeper and just as much an inside job. This superfood blends easily with your morning mug of coffee or just plain 'ol glass of water and contains a thoughtful blend of all-vegan ingredients to clear and rejuvenate skin while also boosting gut health.
Super comfy and super warm with a super price, this fleece jacket comes in 12 different colors and sizes XS to XXL.
In this dreary season (and world), face masks can and should be fun.
Comme Si's socks are some of the hippest around and its Corey Sock is the brand's coziest yet. Fluffy, warm and made in Italy, its perfect for homebound hangs, but we can't blame them for wanting to go out and show them off.
Saturated with safflower oil, sunflower seeds and coffee extract, this plant-based blend will wake up dull skin by gently scrubbing away dead skin cells while simultaneously nourishing it.
Traditional Japanese Tsuno bags are super useful and super chic.
Be nice to yourself. Osea's Cleansing Milk gently washes away all the nasty gunk from your face while nourishing the skin and reducing redness along the way. Plus, it's fragrance-free and amazing for those with dry and sensitive skin.
In the cooler months, flannel pajamas are a much-appreciated luxury. They're sure to become a favorite — make sure to check out all three colors.
Get your gifts checked off. Made with a slightly boxy fit, this sweater is the perfect layer for cooler months and comes in sizes XS to XL.
Akila's endlessly cool sunglasses offer some serious style per dollar. The brand's Lo-Fi sunglasses feature cellulose-acetate frames and 5-barrel hinges.
Give the gift of shearling snug. These iconic Birkenstocks are updated for winter, but feature the same molded cork footbed the brand is known for.
As if cashmere wasn't decadent enough, Everlane's tasty henley transforms it into a waffle knit as warm, fluffy and soft as the breakfast treat.
This might be the only gift you can call recycled and feel really, really good about.
Who says a wool coat has to be stuffy? This one from New York brand Alex Mill has a fresh silhoutte, a vibrant color and a unique texture.
