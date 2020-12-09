Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Gifts for Car Lovers

Great gifts to strike a chord with the motoring enthusiast in your life.

By Gear Patrol
moto gadgets
Courtesy

It’s a misconception that motor vehicle enthusiasts only want or need cars (or motorcycles) as presents from their loved one. Yes, an affordable vintage car wouldn’t go unappreciated — but there are plenty of gifts that can't roll under their own power that can still strike a chord with the motoring maven in your life. Any of the following, for example, would do just fine.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Velomacchi Speedway Tool / Med Pouch
Courtesy
revzilla.com
$19.00
SHOP NOW

Whether you’re on a bike or in your car, a full tool box isn’t exactly the most practical way to carry your essential tools. The Velomacchi Tool Pouch lets you keep your most used and critical sockets, ratchets or extra bolts and washers in a compact pouch under your seat, in the trunk or even in the glove box.

Exotac TitanLight Refillable Waterproof Lighter
Courtesy
huckberry.com
$29.98
SHOP NOW

Camping off the back of a motorcycle or out of the back of a trusty overlander is one of the most enjoyable pastimes a motoring enthusiast can take part in — but only if they’re properly prepared. Instead of rubbing two sticks together, the TitanLight Waterproof Lighter is a much less frustrating alternative. The machined aluminum body not only looks good, it’s also lightweight and durable — essential qualities for any overlanding gear.

GoPro Hero7 Silver 4K30 Action Camera
Courtesy
walmart.com
$199.00
SHOP NOW

If you've got a car lover in your life, odds are good you've also got somebody who loves to drive — and just might want to share videos of their legendary trips (and, perhaps, the occasional near-miss) with friends and family. Be their hero; get them a Hero.

Heritage Lensatic Compass
Courtesy
UST huckberry.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW

One look at the Heritage Lensatic Compass and you might think, although it looks incredibly classy and well made, it’s a bit archaic. Consider being out on the trail with no service or, worse yet, with a dead smartphone battery. Suddenly that handsome, archaic piece of brass is your best chance of getting home.

Anker Roav Viva Alexa-Enabled 2-Port USB Car Charger
Courtesy
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

Integrating Amazon’s Alexa into your life is incredibly easy these days. You probably have your home covered already, but plug the Roav Viva by Anker into your car and you have a two-port USB charger, in-car navigation, voice-activated dialing, music streaming and all the other voice assistant perks you’re used to.

Coleman 196cc Mini Bike Extreme
Courtesy
tractorsupply.com
$499.99
SHOP NOW

Just because somebody is a car lover doesn't mean they might not want to give motorcycling a try. But buying a real bike and getting a motorcycle license can be a long, expensive process. So why not get them started with this sweet minibike?

Nomad Ultra Rugged Universal Charging Cable
Courtesy
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

Instead of untying the knotted mess of charging cables stored in the glove box, just carry one: Nomad's Universal Charging Cable. The multi-tip charging cable is a USB A to Micro USB base with USB Type C and iPhone tip converters.

Gear Patrol Lake Como Print
Courtesy
gearpatrol.com
$29.00
SHOP NOW

Gear Patrol employs some of the best photographers to be found, and many of them really love to train their lenses on cars. If you think this gem of a thought looks good on your screen, imagine how it'd look on your wall.

Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses
Courtesy
fave.co
$596.95
SHOP NOW

And if the car lover in your life really likes pictures of cars, perhaps it's time they started taking some good ones of their own. An entry-level DSLR offers a big upgrade over even an iPhone 12 Pro — especially when it comes with an impressive 70–300mm lens.

Martine Rose SSENSE Football Scarf
Courtesy
fave.co
$106.00
SHOP NOW

Many a car lover has a convertible parked in their driveway as a symbol of their enthusiasm. If that's true of the gearhead in your life, grab them a scarf so they can keep the top down even longer into the chilly months.  

Leather Honey Leather Conditioner
Courtesy
amazon.com
$27.95
$18.95 (32% off)
SHOP NOW

When it comes to the car lover’s leather interior, you can bet they want it staying as supple and soft as possible throughout their ownership. Attending to all sorts of leather since 1968, Leather Honey is one of the best conditioners available — especially since it rings in under $20.

Gear Patrol Annual Magazine Subscription
Courtesy
gearpatrol.com
$39.00
SHOP NOW

We might be a little biased here, but we'd be hard-pressed not to claim that a subscription to Gear Patrol Magazine isn't exactly what every car lover deserves. After all, if they (or you) didn't like what we do...you wouldn't be reading this, now would you? 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Car Accessories
We Love All These Great-Looking Motorcycle Pants
Why, Yes, Rolls-Royce Now Sells an $8,800 Stool
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 Items You Absolutely Need for Car Camping
The Best All-Terrain Tires You Can Buy
The Best Gifts for Your Dad's Garage
The Best Tire Chains for Your Car, Truck or SUV
Every New Defender Deserves This Cool Roof Rack
Go Fast Campers Creates the Raddest Rooftop Tents
The Best Wiper Blades for Your Car
Grab the Car Accessories You Never Knew You Needed