Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Gifts for Car Lovers
Great gifts to strike a chord with the motoring enthusiast in your life.
It’s a misconception that motor vehicle enthusiasts only want or need cars (or motorcycles) as presents from their loved one. Yes, an affordable vintage car wouldn’t go unappreciated — but there are plenty of gifts that can't roll under their own power that can still strike a chord with the motoring maven in your life. Any of the following, for example, would do just fine.
Whether you’re on a bike or in your car, a full tool box isn’t exactly the most practical way to carry your essential tools. The Velomacchi Tool Pouch lets you keep your most used and critical sockets, ratchets or extra bolts and washers in a compact pouch under your seat, in the trunk or even in the glove box.
Camping off the back of a motorcycle or out of the back of a trusty overlander is one of the most enjoyable pastimes a motoring enthusiast can take part in — but only if they’re properly prepared. Instead of rubbing two sticks together, the TitanLight Waterproof Lighter is a much less frustrating alternative. The machined aluminum body not only looks good, it’s also lightweight and durable — essential qualities for any overlanding gear.
If you've got a car lover in your life, odds are good you've also got somebody who loves to drive — and just might want to share videos of their legendary trips (and, perhaps, the occasional near-miss) with friends and family. Be their hero; get them a Hero.
One look at the Heritage Lensatic Compass and you might think, although it looks incredibly classy and well made, it’s a bit archaic. Consider being out on the trail with no service or, worse yet, with a dead smartphone battery. Suddenly that handsome, archaic piece of brass is your best chance of getting home.
Integrating Amazon’s Alexa into your life is incredibly easy these days. You probably have your home covered already, but plug the Roav Viva by Anker into your car and you have a two-port USB charger, in-car navigation, voice-activated dialing, music streaming and all the other voice assistant perks you’re used to.
Just because somebody is a car lover doesn't mean they might not want to give motorcycling a try. But buying a real bike and getting a motorcycle license can be a long, expensive process. So why not get them started with this sweet minibike?
Instead of untying the knotted mess of charging cables stored in the glove box, just carry one: Nomad's Universal Charging Cable. The multi-tip charging cable is a USB A to Micro USB base with USB Type C and iPhone tip converters.
Gear Patrol employs some of the best photographers to be found, and many of them really love to train their lenses on cars. If you think this gem of a thought looks good on your screen, imagine how it'd look on your wall.
And if the car lover in your life really likes pictures of cars, perhaps it's time they started taking some good ones of their own. An entry-level DSLR offers a big upgrade over even an iPhone 12 Pro — especially when it comes with an impressive 70–300mm lens.
Many a car lover has a convertible parked in their driveway as a symbol of their enthusiasm. If that's true of the gearhead in your life, grab them a scarf so they can keep the top down even longer into the chilly months.
When it comes to the car lover’s leather interior, you can bet they want it staying as supple and soft as possible throughout their ownership. Attending to all sorts of leather since 1968, Leather Honey is one of the best conditioners available — especially since it rings in under $20.
We might be a little biased here, but we'd be hard-pressed not to claim that a subscription to Gear Patrol Magazine isn't exactly what every car lover deserves. After all, if they (or you) didn't like what we do...you wouldn't be reading this, now would you?