The 15 Best Gifts for Chefs and Home Cooks
From a kitchen fatigue mat to a Japanese cast-iron pot, these are the best gifts to give the chef in your life.
A home-sized version of a professional kitchen staple. Use it when you want everything cut down to the same size. Perfect for potato chips, slices of ginger, salad veggies and more.
Well-built sheet pans are the gift that keeps on giving. Beyond roasting veggies on them, use the raised wire grid to rest meat after cooking.
The polar opposite of influencer cookbooks, In Bibi's Kitchen offers up a wealth of grandma-approved recipes from South Africa, Mozambique, Madagascar, Comoros, Tanzania, Kenya, Somalia and Eritrea.
A full-tang stainless steel knife for tasks both delicate and rough.
A classic steakhouse knife. Made by Portland-based Schoolhouse with beechwood handles and (real) brass rivets.
A cladded steel do-it-all pan from one of the best new names in cookware.
Ten years in the making, these salts were designed in the labs of one of America's best restaurant empires.
One half of Vermicular's very Japanese take on the Dutch oven, the Musui's defining feature is boring but great. The interior rim of the lid is laser cut to fit the base perfectly, allowing it to effectively steam roast meat and veggies. Plus, it makes a great rice cooker.
Made in North Charleston, South Carolina, every Smithey cast-iron skillets is a time capsule to the early 20th century. Where new cast iron is often rough-surfaced and tough to clean, Smithey's skillets are made like collector vintage pans.
Inevitably, the home cook will need one of these. Whether you're making guac or mashing up chiles and garlic for some pad ka-prao moo, it's a kitchen must-have.
Thick cut, grass-fed, grain-finished ribeyes. That's it.
A kitchen staple every new chef needs. These crocks, made by Fiesta, come in loads of colors, too.
Used in commercial and home kitchens alike, John Boos is the king of cutting boards.
The most affordable of Vitamix's world-beating blenders can do more than make smoothies. Make your own peanut butter, blend up perfectly smooth tomato bisque and more.
Ergonomics. Ergonomics everywhere. A kitchen fatigue mat is only a joke to those who don't yet have one. They make cooking less taxing, which makes the cook more likely to whip something together rather than order delivery.