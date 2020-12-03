Today's Top Stories
The 15 Best Gifts for Chefs and Home Cooks

From a kitchen fatigue mat to a Japanese cast-iron pot, these are the best gifts to give the chef in your life.

By Will Price
best gifts for chefs and home cooks
Courtesy
Matfer Benriner "Little Beni" Japanese Mandoline
Courtesy
Matfer Bourgeat webstaurantstore.com
$23.99
SHOP NOW

A home-sized version of a professional kitchen staple. Use it when you want everything cut down to the same size. Perfect for potato chips, slices of ginger, salad veggies and more. 

Nordic Ware Half Sheet with Oven Safe Nonstick Grid
Courtesy
Nordic Ware amazon.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

Well-built sheet pans are the gift that keeps on giving. Beyond roasting veggies on them, use the raised wire grid to rest meat after cooking.

In Bibi's Kitchen: The Recipes and Stories of Grandmothers from the Eight African Countries That Touch the Indian Ocean
Courtesy
bookshop.org
$32.20
SHOP NOW

The polar opposite of influencer cookbooks, In Bibi's Kitchen offers up a wealth of grandma-approved recipes from South Africa, Mozambique, Madagascar, Comoros, Tanzania, Kenya, Somalia and Eritrea

Verve Culture Thai Chef's Knife #2
Verve Culture
gearpatrol.com
$80.00
SHOP NOW

A full-tang stainless steel knife for tasks both delicate and rough. 

French 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
Courtesy
schoolhouse.com
$99.00
SHOP NOW

A classic steakhouse knife. Made by Portland-based Schoolhouse with beechwood handles and (real) brass rivets. 

Made In Stainless Clad Saute Pan
Courtesy
madeincookware.com
$122.00
SHOP NOW

A cladded steel do-it-all pan from one of the best new names in cookware. 

Momofuku Seasoned Salts 3-Pack
Courtesy
momofuku.com
$28.00
SHOP NOW

Ten years in the making, these salts were designed in the labs of one of America's best restaurant empires. 

Vermicular Musui
Courtesy
Vermicular huckberry.com
$300.00
SHOP NOW

One half of Vermicular's very Japanese take on the Dutch oven, the Musui's defining feature is boring but great. The interior rim of the lid is laser cut to fit the base perfectly, allowing it to effectively steam roast meat and veggies. Plus, it makes a great rice cooker. 

Smithey Ironware No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet
Courtesy
Smithey Ironware Co. huckberry.com
$200.00
SHOP NOW

Made in North Charleston, South Carolina, every Smithey cast-iron skillets is a time capsule to the early 20th century. Where new cast iron is often rough-surfaced and tough to clean, Smithey's skillets are made like collector vintage pans. 

Verve Culture Molcajete
Courtesy
Verve Culture huckberry.com
$60.00
SHOP NOW

Inevitably, the home cook will need one of these. Whether you're making guac or mashing up chiles and garlic for some pad ka-prao moo, it's a kitchen must-have.  

E3 Ranch Ribeyes
Courtesy
e3ranch.com
$119.00
SHOP NOW

Thick cut, grass-fed, grain-finished ribeyes. That's it. 

Fiesta 6-5/8-Inch Utensil Crock
Courtesy
Homer Laughlin amazon.com
SHOP NOW

A kitchen staple every new chef needs. These crocks, made by Fiesta, come in loads of colors, too. 

John Boos Maple Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board
Courtesy
John Boos amazon.com
$137.66
SHOP NOW

Used in commercial and home kitchens alike, John Boos is the king of cutting boards. 

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Courtesy
Vitamix amazon.com
$349.95
$289.95 (17% off)
SHOP NOW

The most affordable of Vitamix's world-beating blenders can do more than make smoothies. Make your own peanut butter, blend up perfectly smooth tomato bisque and more. 

GelPro NewLife Comfort Ergo-Foam Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat
Courtesy
GelPro amazon.com
$39.95
$33.96 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

Ergonomics. Ergonomics everywhere. A kitchen fatigue mat is only a joke to those who don't yet have one. They make cooking less taxing, which makes the cook more likely to whip something together rather than order delivery.  

