The Best Watches to Gift Yourself
You deserve a pick-me-up for getting through 2020.
2020's been a tough year, but you've been good and deserve yourself a little pick-me-up. And nothing lifts the spirit and says "well done, old boy" like the refined elegance of a new, high-quality watch. Let's face it, though, it's probably up to you to spring for it — and to pick the right one. Whether it's a first "nice" watch or that upgrade you've been thinking about for a while now, there are great options available — and we have some suggestions.
Waldan is a company with real history behind it, now being relaunched featuring American-made quartz movements (with plans for mechanical ones in the future). If it's not the year for a major purchase, Waldan's Heritage collection offers some interesting and attractive options.
We love the Hamilton Intra-Matic and can't stop recommending it as one of the best dress watches you can get under $1,000. And this new version for watch website Hodinkee featuring a gold "champaigne" dial might be the best yet.
This is a faithful recreation of a Rado watch from 1957, right down to its 37mm case. Available in several dial colors, the Golden Horse is packed with charm and details, a solid automatic movement, and one of the best beads-of-rice bracelets we've seen for a while.
Longines has reached back to the 1940s to create this remake of a classic chronograph watch with a style that's referred to as a "tuxedo dial." If the vintage look is your thing, this really nails it with a case that's reasonably proportioned and quite wearable.
The Oris Aquis is a modern classic for a reason — or, rather, several reasons. A unique dive watch packing a strong value, this latest version has an imppressive new in-house movement making it attractive on a whole new level.
Rolex's sister brand Tudor offers one hell of a value with its popular Black Bay diver as a "Pepsi"-style GMT. The level of finishing and in-house movement at this price level? Nuts. It looks crazy sharp, too.
TAG Heuer's new crop of Carrera watches nails the balance of vintage and modern. Housing an in-house, automatic chronograph movement and available in a several variations, this is sure to be a versatile and satisfying watch for longterm everyday wear.
The new, updated Rolex Oyster Perpetual comes in a slew of dial colors and sizes, including a larger 41mm version, and they still offer some of the best value from the brand. If it's been a good year, a Rolex is a great way to top it off.
This titanium Omega Seamaster would be awesome even if it weren't associated with a certain fictional super spy. It's the same watch that actor Daniel Craig wore in the latest James Bond film, and you couldn't be faulted for blowing your year-end bonus on it.
If you're looking to treat yourself to something special, no collector will deny that Ressence offers some of the coolest and most compelling modern watches. Made in titanium with a unique rotating dial, Ressence's Type 3 is like no other timepiece available.