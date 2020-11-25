Today's Top Stories
Five Gifts Our Style Writer Is Hoping to Add to His Wardrobe

Maybe the only thing better than buying yourself nice clothes is receiving them as gifts. Here’s what our style writer is hoping for this year.

Discovering great products isn’t just something Gear Patrol staffers do for a day job. It’s a kind of an obsession — one that informs both what we get for our friends and family, and what ends up on our own lists. This holiday season, in addition to publishing a bevy of holiday gift guides for you to sift through, our staffers are letting you take a peek at their go-to gifts. See more here, and check out our other holiday gift guides.

Pantherella Thornham Ribbed Socks (Two-Pack)
Matches Fashion
Pantherella matchesfashion.com
$27.00
SHOP NOW

Ever since I was first introduced to Pantherella socks in 2012, I've been hooked. They're an old school company whose specialty is fine hand-linked hosiery such as these. No toe seams, top-quality materials. And, hey, with a colorblock two-pack like this, mismatched socks seems intentionally chic, even if you got dressed in the dark.

Mr P. Ribbed Wool Beanie
Mr Porter
Mr P. mrporter.com
$70.00
SHOP NOW

That rumor that says half of your body heat escapes from your head is only true if you're wearing this flaming piece of kit. Mr Porter's in-house line of goods doesn't sit back and take it easy. It's serious stuff. The luxe retailer partners with storied brands and multi-generational factories to deliver some of the highest quality goods anywhere, house label or not. This lovely shade of green is a fresh break from the drab black and grey beanies that we've all got.

Stussy Lima Jacquard Sherpa Jacket
END.
Stussy
$175.00
SHOP NOW

Don't forget — fleece can have patterns too. While I'm tempted to suggest one from Kapital, this one is more accessible and.... maybe cooler? It's lusciously deep pile faux sherpa is the right defense against the chill and the printed pattern sets itself apart from every other solid colored zip-up sheep walking around the neighborhood.

Tecovas The Dalton
Tecovas
Tecovas tecovas.com
$255.00
SHOP NOW

I've only recently become a boot guy. While my collection is rapidly expanding, I've yet to come across a more ideal boot. Buttery suede with a square toe (yes, square). And a generous heel that's not too obvious for a guy who's 5'9".

Vetements Oversized Baby Alpaca-Blend Cardigan
Mr Porter
Vetements mrporter.com
$1,540.00
SHOP NOW

If you want to be really nice, and play to my inner grunge kid, this cardigan is the way to my heart. Is its price unjustifiable? Obviously. Is there a better-looking cardigan? No.

