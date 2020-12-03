the best gifts for home entertainment

This holiday season, make staying indoors as fun as possible. Kit out your space with the ultimate in tech, audio, comfort and VR gaming.
Let's face it — we're all spending a bit more time at home than usual. And if your home entertainment system is lacking, well, entertainment, we've got you covered. Whether you're shopping for yourself or for someone special on your list, these products are guaranteed to bring hours of enjoyment this holiday season.
When it comes to next-level entertainment, it's hard to go wrong with the Oculus Sense 2. This fully-integrated VR headset offers fully immersive gaming experiences that make you feel like you're inside the game. It's built on Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 platform, so it's lightening fast and offers next-generation graphics. Plus, the experience isn't just for you. With the Quest 2, you can cast directly to a compatible TV so your friends can watch along.
Right now, Oculus is even running a promo, where you can get a free copy of Asgard's Wrath when you activate a Link style cable on your Quest 2 now through 1/31/21.
Price: $299
Herman Miller worked directly with Logitech to make the ultimate gaming chair. This version of Logitech's Embody features new cooling foam tech designed to keep you cool and air flowing.
For great balance of audio performance and price, look no further than the Q Acoustics Concept 20. These bookshelf speakers sound great, and offer a touch of warmth to otherwise digital heavy modern audio setups.
If you haven't experienced QLED TV tech, you're missing out. Watching a film on Samsung's 55" Q90T is a sight to behold, and is well-worth upgrading for.
Cambridge Audio's Alva TT turntable makes it easy to enjoy listening to your records on wide variety of audio systems. It features built-in Bluetooth aptX for flawless hi-fi streaming.