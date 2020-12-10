the best gifts for guys on the forefront of tech

This gift list is your guide to shopping for guys who like to know about the best tech before all of their friends.
Shopping for someone who likes to know about the best tech before everyone is inherently difficult. How can you shop for something if you don't know it exists? Well, you've come to the right place. The products curated in this list offer the most cutting edge in tech. Forget 4k, we're got 8k. Ditch 4G because 5G is the future. Video games? What about immersive VR video games? Who's in the loop now?
When it comes to entertainment on the forefront of tech, it's hard to go wrong with the Oculus Quest 2. This fully-integrated VR headset offers immersive gaming experiences that make you feel like you're inside the game. It's built on Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 platform, so it's lightening fast and offers next-generation graphics. Plus, the experience isn't just for you. With the Quest 2, you can cast directly to a compatible TV so your friends can watch along.
Right now, Oculus is even running a promo, where you can get a free copy of Asgard's Wrath when you activate a Link style cable on your Quest 2 now through 1/31/21.
Price: $299
An 8K TV is about as cutting edge as TV tech gets — to the point where there isn't a ton of content that you're able to stream in 8K. But the content that is available, is magic.
Connect to lightning fast 5G networks wherever you go. There's a pretty good chance this wi-fi hotspot is even faster than your home internet.
Speaking of wi-fi, if you're looking to upgrade your home wi-fi game, look no further than Google's Nest WiFi router two-pack. Not only is it super quick, the extender comes with the functionality of a Google Home smart speaker built right in.
The Canon EOS R5 is the brand's most advanced mirrorless camera yet. Add a lens or two and you'll be taking pro-grade photos in no time.