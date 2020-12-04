Five Things Gear Patrol's Founder Wants for Christmas

Sonus Faber Sonetto II

$2,499

SHOP NOW

The Splurge: The first time I listened to a pair of Sonus Faber's was a pair of floorstanding Cremona's at an old friend's (now) husband's flat in London. It was a decade ago, but I can hear it like it was yesterday and I'll never forget the violin string grilles.. They were achingly beautiful and achingly out of any conceivable price range. The Sonetto II, while certainly an indulgence, makes that Sonus Faber hi-fi dream more accessible yet still a stunning performer. The fine-furniture-grade design speaks for itself, but the technical side aspects no less of a marvel: dynamic, surprisingly spacious and incredibly detailed. Amplified properly, you'll swear you can point out each instrument blindfolded. These speakers truly belie their size and price.