Here's What to Buy Yourself With That Christmas Money You Got

After a few months of holiday shopping, it's no surprise if you've found yourself with a bit of shopping fatigue. Finding a gift for everyone in your life is no easy task, whether you love gifting or not. The big question is: did you splurge on yourself during all of those juicy holiday sales? If you were able to hold off on buying something for yourself, kudos to you. After all, you do know what you want better than anyone else. This probably means that gift cards or a bit of cash stuffed into a holiday card is now the norm when it comes to receiving gifts. There's no better time to spend your newly-discovered wealth than right now heading into the New Year.

This may sound like I'm encouraging an impulse buy, but that's not what I'm getting at. The holidays usually mean that plate after plate of food has been eaten, a few too many beers have been guzzled and work probably deserves a little more attention. There is nothing wrong with those things — part of why the holidays are so good. Like many of us, though, you probably have been thinking about how to turn around things when January hits. Now is the time to set out your intentions for 2022 and the gear you'll need to achieve them.

Obviously, we love our gear here at GP, so we've got dozens and dozens of suggestions for starting the New Year off right. Here are just a few to get you started.