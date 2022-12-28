Best Gifts for Performing on and off the Bike

Fox Racing has all the quality gear to give the mountain biker on your list this year.
Fox Racing makes quality gear that keep adventurers safe and comfortable while pushing the limits. We can speak from experience after spending a day at their headquarters this past summer. From their cutting edge designs to their rigorous product testing, Fox Racing products are a gift that will be used for years to come. This year, upgrade the adventure seeker in your life's gear with these quality performance products from Fox Racing that will provide extra durability and comfort. From an upgraded helmet to clothes that can handle the elements, these products are made for life on and off the bike. Check out our picks below.
The most important piece of gear when riding is the helmet and this one is top-tier. Designed with input from our pro mountain bike athletes, this bike helmet offers a market-leading feature set including MIPS™, an easily adjustable multi-position visor, and a 360-degree fit system. Plus, the pro version is equipped with a Varizorb™ dual-density EPS liner, Fidlock® SNAP helmet buckle, and an XT2® antimicrobial comfort liner.
Price: $180
Designed to keep you dry during mother nature's worst, theDefend 3L Water Jacket features advanced weather protection with fully-taped seams and waterproof zippers. The underam vents allow for an instant cool down if things start to get too hot on the bike.
Plus, the two zippered pockets provides peace of mind by keeping your valuables safe as you ride the trail.
Price: $275
Made from breathable four-way stretch fabric, these shorts provide all day comfort as you push the limits off the bike. The WR coating sheds light moisture while the breathable brief liner helps prevent chafing and provides support. And the internal side phone pocket in the mesh liner allows you to store your phone for added convenience.
Price: $90
Whether you're headed to the gym, trail, or just out running errands, the Rise performance fleece collection will be your new go-to. With its four-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric, and a two-way zipper for easy temperature regulation, it's hard to imagine a time you won't want to throw this on.
Price: $120+