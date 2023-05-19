Four Longines Timepieces for Every Dad in Your Life

Make this Father's Day one to remember with a timeless timepiece from Longines

If you're looking for a way to thank dad for all he has done for you this Father's Day, we have you covered. A quality timepiece is a gift he'll cherish long after the holiday has passed. In 1878, Longines developed the first chronograph watch movement, and today its timepieces continue to break the mold for technological advancements while delivering a timeless style. Read on to find an ideal timepiece for every father on your list.

LONGINES
Longines Spirit Flyback
$4,550 AT LONGINES.COM

For the dad who appreciates aviation technicality.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the Longines Spirit Flyback is a great way to honor dad. The new exclusive Longines calibre, which is resistant to magnetism and equipped with a silicon balance spring, drives this timepiece. With extreme precision and a power reserve of 68 hours, this movement is capable for the most adventurous dad. Plus, its refined aesthetics and particularly meticulous finishes, which range between satin, matte, polished and engraved details, make it as good looking as it is capable.

HYDROCONQUEST
HydroConquest Collection
$1,775 AT LONGINES.COM

For the dad who lives for the weekend.

This high-performing timepiece collection is inspired by the world of diving, combining performance with style. HydroConquest watches are distinctive for their bold style, and they are designed to appeal to demanding athletes. Water-resistance to 300 meters, a unidirectional rotating bezel, a screwdown crown and case back, and a double security folding clasp with an integrated diving extension piece are all features that enhance the character of this collection.

LONGINES
Longines Ultra-Chron
$3,600 AT LONGINES.COM

For the dad who is a history buff.

The Longines Ultra-Chron is perfect for the watch aficionado who is passionate about iconic timepieces. Inspired by the original 1968 Longines Ultra-Chron Diver, this new model reflects the legendary design codes of its ancestor and is distinctive for its extreme precision. It features a unidirectional rotating bezel as well as a screwed-in case back and crown. It also offers great legibility and is water resistant to 30 bar (300 meters).

LONGINES
The Longines Master Collection
$2,625 AT LONGINES.COM

For the dad who means business.

For the refined dad who loves all things watchmaking, The Longines Master Collection combines understated class and modernity. Its functions include hours, minutes, seconds, a moon phase display and date indicated by small hand at 6 o'clock. This collection is perfect for those looking for a modern dress watch with elevated complications.

