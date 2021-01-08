The New Ikea Store Is Hard to Get Lost in and Doesn't Require a Pick-Up Truck to Shop at

Ikea is starting off the new year by opening its first small-format location in Queens. While an exact date hasn't been announced, the Swedish furniture giant is slated to open the store sometime this month.

The new Queens store will occupy a 115,000 square feet space in the Rego Center shopping mall in the Queens neighborhood of Rego Park. Its location puts it near multiple bus stops, a subway station and the Long Island Expressway, a major highway. The store's small-format layout will retain the showrooms of other Ikea stores, but will mainly operate as a marketplace for shoppers to buy home furnishings and accessories.

Furniture will be on display, but shoppers will have to set up delivery rather than schlepping boxes of deconstructed pieces home. Customers can also set up an appointment with Ikea workers to plan out their rooms. In the initial announcement of the new store, Ikea mentioned a new food offering for shoppers on the go, but because of the pandemic, it's unclear whether or not that will happen.

Originally announced in September 2019, The new location had been set to open in summer 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic. The Queens Ikea will follow the 2019 opening Manhattan's Ikea Planning Studio, and it will be the third location in New York City.

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

