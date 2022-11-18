Nowadays, everyone — meaning every store — has a website, one where you can shop pretty much everything they sell in person if they even have a brick-and-mortar. Right now, 23 percent of all purchases are made online. Accelerated by the pandemic, by 2024, that number could rise to 30 percent. In Asia, it could rise even higher: 45 percent.

It's difficult to imagine e-commerce as an emerging industry, but it is, considering 77 percent of purchases are still made in person. That doesn't make shopping online hard, but sifting through the big stores for the smaller, specialized shops isn't always easy. That's why we've done the work for you and divvied up this database, categorizing each store by its place in the grander online shopping landscape.

Iconic Department Stores

Courtesy

We start, of course, with the old guard — department stores you and your parents grew up shopping. These time-tested big box stores are still kicking, and they’ve probably got what you’re looking for, whether it’s a gift for a loved one or for yourself. You’ll find a bevy of designer fragrances, standby suiting, classic high-end names and much more.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom has been around since 1901, steadily growing from a mom-and-pop Seattle shop to one of the biggest retail chains on the planet thanks to its over-the-top customer service and wide selection. It’s an old standby when it comes to suiting but has, in recent years, also become a go-to for niche labels.

SHOP NOW

Macy's

Founded all the way back in 1858, Macy's is an institution. The department store turned mall anchor might be best saved for discount shopping nowadays, but it offers a few noteworthy in-house brands.

SHOP NOW

Bloomingdale's

Another department store born in NYC, Bloomingdale's, nowadays isn't all that different from Nordstrom, but I'd argue the latter has a better selection.

SHOP NOW

Neiman Marcus

A few years younger than Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus has been counted on for its range of designer goods since its founding in Dallas, Texas in 1907.

SHOP NOW

Bergdorf Goodman

A New York institution, Bergdorf Goodman got its start as a tailor shop in 1899. Shortly after, it became the first store to introduce ready-to-wear clothes. Today, you can look to it for top-shelf designers as well as hot streetwear labels.

SHOP NOW

Saks Fifth Avenue

Don't get Saks confused with Saks OFF Fifth, which is the store's discount sub-retail op. Saks is making a big push to be better positioned in the e-commerce era when fewer millennials are going to malls than ever.

SHOP NOW

The Standards

Courtesy

If you’re looking for a wide style selection with a deep inventory, there are a handful of retailers to choose from. These have a strong online presence with brands and designers that span the fashion spectrum. Whether you’re up-to-date on the latest designers or just need to re-up on the basics, these are the ones to know.

Huckberry

Huckberry has you covered from your closet to your EDC to your home. You’ll find an array of classic Americana styles next to performance athletic gear and top-notch grooming products and much more.

SHOP NOW

Mr Porter

Mr Porter’s range of goods stretches from the street to the sartorial and everything in between. In addition to its far-reaching selection of luxury goods, it also produces top-notch editorial content.

SHOP NOW

END.

Based in the UK, END. offers a wide range of brands in an equally wide array of styles, from streetwear to workwear to avant-garde and minimalist.

SHOP NOW

Farfetch

A hub for roughly 1,000 different brands, Farfetch specializes in luxury — and international, to be exact. It's an eclectic outfit for the finer things, from Thom Browne pleated skirts to Off-White sneakers.

SHOP NOW

Matches Fashion

Matches Fashion goes for the smaller labels, as well as the good stuff from bigger names. You'll find the best of the best on Matches Fashion at mid- to high-level luxury prices.

SHOP NOW

SSENSE

Another site worth reading and shopping, SSENSE is a go-to for those who love designer labels (and their dogs, too).

Avante-Garde and Streetwear

Courtesy

Maybe you’re into Fashion with a capital "F." These stores have a penchant for the cutting-edge and the next-up. From punk labels, upcoming streetwear names and cult Japanese brands, these retailers have got you covered from head to toe.

Haven

A stalwart of hard-to-find Japanese labels and techwear, Canada’s Haven is a mecca for those who love the Japanese side of streetwear.

SHOP NOW

Slam Jam

"Clothing and attitude for the global underground," the store claims to offer. The Italian-American operation specializes in absurd streetwear and eccentric luxury, which means drug-referencing ballcaps and Be@rbricks.

SHOP NOW

Bodega

A hub for everything from collaborative sneakers to Seth Rogen's weed brand, Bodega is a bi-coastal retail operation with a solid site and a scrollable sale section.

SHOP NOW

Dover Street Market

Dover Street Market is a place to discover new brands and does the high-low juggle better than almost every other store out there. As the brainchild of Rei Kawakubo, you’ll find all of Comme Des Garçon’s sub labels, but you’ll also find them next to skate brands and up-and-coming designers.

SHOP NOW

Union

For decades Union has been servicing the streetwear world but has since expanded its offering to include next-level designers, often being among the first to introduce the world to the next hot item.

SHOP NOW

Notre

An A+ spot for rare sneaker releases, Notre is located inside an airy street-level space in Chicago, but its online store services shoppers around the world.

SHOP NOW

Mohawk General Store

A good place for gifts, Mohawk General Store, as the name implies, sells a little of everything: men's and women's clothing, footwear, home goods and beyond, all with a slight California slant and an eye for quality craftsmanship.

SHOP NOW

Japanese / Workwear

Courtesy

More into the Japanese/Americana vibe? There’s no shortage of retailers that serve up eastern takes on western classics from lauded brands like Engineered Garments, Visvim and Kapital. Some of these stores lean more heavily into the denim and workwear worlds while others occupy the more wabi-sabi. Either way, you go, you’ll likely get your fix at any one of these stores.

Standard & Strange

Standard & Strange’s stock list is seriously impressive and the Oakland-based shop continues to secure labels that no other store manages to obtain. Fans of denim, workwear and repro should have this shop at the top of their list.

SHOP NOW

Nepenthes

As the umbrella for many of today’s trendsetting brands, Nepenthes is a must for those who like to experiment with their style.

SHOP NOW

Self Edge

Self Edge is credited with introducing a number of Japanese labels to the States and if you’ve heard of a hardcore denim brand, it’s likely because of them.

SHOP NOW

The Mid-Sized Gems

Courtesy

These shops may not have the largest footprint, but they make up for that with a stellar brand list. They may not help you put the flashiest of getups, but these shops are run, unlike many others.

Stag Provisions

With retail stores in Austin and Dallas, Stag Provisions leans a little Western, even slightly Southern, but stocks brands from all over the world. The selection is diverse and excellent and highly shoppable no matter the season.

SHOP NOW

No Man Walks Alone

Born online from fashion forums, No Man Walks Alone has a wider range of styles beyond its strong sartorial set, making it a one-stop shop for many a style enthusiast.

SHOP NOW

Canoe Club

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Canoe Club is opening #menswear up to a larger population. Its eclectic offering comprises a mix of Japanese and American brands.

SHOP NOW