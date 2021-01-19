Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
CES 2021: What You Need to Know
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

For Better or Worse, It's About to Get Really Hard to Buy a MyPillow

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says major retailers are dropping his brand after he spread false claims about election fraud.

By Tyler Chin
mypillow
MyPillow

Major retailers are dropping MyPillow, according to its CEO Mike Lindell. During an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network Monday night, Lindell said Bed, Bath & Beyond and Kohl's would stop carrying MyPillows.

Related Stories
The Pillows of the Future Are Strangely Hands-On
The 11 Best Sheets to Buy in 2021

MyPillows are filled with shredded memory foam and are available in a number of firmness levels. As of publishing, both Bed, Bath & Beyond and Kohl's are still selling MyPillows. Lindell also told Minnesota-based Fox9 that Wayfair and H-E-B, a San Antonio supermarket chain, have said they would stop stocking his brand. Currently, searches for "MyPillow" at Wayfair redirect to the website's homepage. Other retailers, such as BJ's and Home Depot, also carry MyPillow.

mypillow
MyPillow

Lindell, who is an ardent Trump supporter, has for the past couple months echoed the Trump campaign's false claims regarding election fraud, stating Trump won the 2020 election. Last week, Lindell was photographed at the White House carrying meeting notes that included mention of the Insurrection Act and showed "martial law if necessary."

In the past, MyPillow has donated its pillows to charitable causes and to those in need, such as victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, but conversations around the company have been largely dominated by various controversies, including other occasions of stating conspiracy as fact, and multiple instances of legal trouble stemming from misleading product claims. In 2016, MyPillow agreed to pay $1 million to settle a false advertising lawsuit, part of which stipulated that the brand claimed its pillows could cure diseases.

Casper Original Casper Pillow
Casper Original Casper Pillow
casper.com
$59.00
SHOP NOW
Authenticity50 Custom Comfort Pillows
Authenticity50 Custom Comfort Pillows
authenticity50.com
$69.00
SHOP NOW
Brooklinen Down Pillow
Brooklinen Down Pillow
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
$69.00
SHOP NOW
The Purple Pillow
The Purple Pillow
purple.com
$109.00
SHOP NOW
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
The Best Cigar of 2020 Costs $11
The Best Pilot’s Watches Available Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
34 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now
The 8 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
5 New Grooming Habits to Build This Year
The First Batch of New Outdoor Gear for 2021
The 12 Best Gym Shorts for Every Workout
The 14 Most Important New Cars We'll Meet in 2021
Is This Shadowy Car an Electric Corvette SUV?
Here's Our Best Look Yet at the Ford Maverick