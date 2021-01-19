For Better or Worse, It's About to Get Really Hard to Buy a MyPillow

Major retailers are dropping MyPillow, according to its CEO Mike Lindell. During an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network Monday night, Lindell said Bed, Bath & Beyond and Kohl's would stop carrying MyPillows.

MyPillows are filled with shredded memory foam and are available in a number of firmness levels. As of publishing, both Bed, Bath & Beyond and Kohl's are still selling MyPillows. Lindell also told Minnesota-based Fox9 that Wayfair and H-E-B, a San Antonio supermarket chain, have said they would stop stocking his brand. Currently, searches for "MyPillow" at Wayfair redirect to the website's homepage. Other retailers, such as BJ's and Home Depot, also carry MyPillow.

MyPillow

Lindell, who is an ardent Trump supporter, has for the past couple months echoed the Trump campaign's false claims regarding election fraud, stating Trump won the 2020 election. Last week, Lindell was photographed at the White House carrying meeting notes that included mention of the Insurrection Act and showed "martial law if necessary."

In the past, MyPillow has donated its pillows to charitable causes and to those in need, such as victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, but conversations around the company have been largely dominated by various controversies, including other occasions of stating conspiracy as fact, and multiple instances of legal trouble stemming from misleading product claims. In 2016, MyPillow agreed to pay $1 million to settle a false advertising lawsuit, part of which stipulated that the brand claimed its pillows could cure diseases.

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

