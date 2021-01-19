Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: New Outdoor Gear for 2021, Grooming Habits to Build This Year & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
grooming mistakes gear patrol lead full
.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

The New Rolls-Royce Ghost Is Less Flash, But It's Still 2.8 Tons of Substance
rolls royce ghost new 2021
Rolls-Royce

The new Ghost dials down the ostentatiousness...at least, a little bit. But it's still very much a Rolls-Royce.

LEARN MORE

5 New Grooming Habits to Build This Year
handsome man applying face cream in the bathroom
domoyegaGetty Images

Add these easy steps to your regular grooming routine, and you’ll enjoy both short- and long-term benefits.

LEARN MORE

The First Batch of New Outdoor Gear of the Year Is Here
best new outdoor gear january 2021
Gear Patrol

A pow surfer, colorful baselayers, eco-friendly ski wax and more.

LEARN MORE

A Justin Bieber-Approved Office Chair and 7 More Home and Design Releases
windowshopping
Courtesy

You can trust the Biebs.

LEARN MORE

Toyota's All-New Land Cruiser Could Be Revealed in Just 6 Months
toyota land cruiser heritage edition
Toyota

The Land Cruiser's 70th anniversary comes this August, which could make it a fitting date to reveal the new model.

LEARN MORE

The Best Pilot’s Watches Available Right Now
navitimer
Breitling

Whether a classic flieger or an automatic GMT, there's a pilot's watch out there for the fighter jock in everyone.

LEARN MORE

Rolls-Royce Could Be Set to Launch an Insanely Luxurious Electric Car
rolls royce vision concept, goodwoodphoto james lipman jameslipmancom
Rolls-Royce / James Lipman

A new report suggests we could glimpse the car allegedly called "Silent Shadow" later this year.

LEARN MORE

The Best MagSafe Chargers for Your iPhone 12
best magsafe chargers
Satechi

Not all MagSafe chargers are created equal.

LEARN MORE

The Best Cigar of Last Year Is Only $11
perez carillo
Perez Carillo

Cigar Aficionado picked an under-the-radar cigar that left a huge impact.

LEARN MORE

BMW Says It Will Launch Its First Electric (or Hybrid) M Car This Year
bmw m3 2021 front end
BMW

Add another name to the "most anticipated new vehicles of 2021" list.

LEARN MORE

For Better or Worse, It's About to Get Really Hard to Buy a MyPillow
mypillow
MyPillow

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says major retailers are dropping his brand after he spread false claims about election fraud.

LEARN MORE

How to Tell When Your Free Trial of Apple TV+ Expires
apple tv plus subscription
Apple

Wondering when your free trial of Apple TV+ is going to expire? Here's how to find out.

LEARN MORE

