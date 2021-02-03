An Alarm Clock That Isn't Your Phone and 7 More Home and Design Releases

Welcome to Window Shopping, a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: beautifully handmade ceramics, a new take on Super Bowl Sunday noms and more.



Loftie

There's a whole new industry of making "dumb" technology. Look at the Light Phone, for example, which only lets you make phone calls and send texts. Loftie is a new alarm clock that wants to keep your phone out of your sleep routine. Studies, like one from The BMJ, show that the use of electronics before bed can affect sleep quality. So Loftie retains your phone's functions that help you sleep — alarms, white noise, meditation — and none of the stuff that can keep you awake — phone calls, texts, social media. A plethora of well-thought-out features — such as a two-phase alarm, nightlight and dimmable display — ensure that you can put your phone to bed so you can get yourself to bed.

Price: $165

Reform x Norm Architects

Unless you've been shopping to completely redo your kitchen, you might not know about Reform. The brand specializes in creating beautifully designed kitchens at reasonable price points. It's not Ikea cheap, but you get what you pay for. Reform just released a new kitchen design, Profile, with the Scandinavian design brand Norm Architects. Profile is as minimal as it is functional. It makes use of the ubiquitous integrated handle, which is why it looks like all the drawers and doors are incapable of being opened. The name "Profile" comes from the integrated handles extruded and rounded profile that simultaneously feels like it's there and not there.

Article Eres Desk

You can tell a lot about a person by the desk they use. And if they don't have one, you can tell they're going to be paying for it in chiropractor charges in the future. The new Eres desk from Article has an industrial-style build with a walnut-finished table atop black iron legs. There are numerous cubby holes in the platform ledge so you can be as organized (or unorganized) as you want. Plus, because of the aforementioned platform, you don't need to buy a monitor stand for those two-screen layouts.

Price: $499



Artifox Table

The Artifox Table is whatever you want it to be. Sure, it's literally called "Table," but it's also a desk. The 70-inch by 36-inch table has enough to seat up to four people for a meal or a work session. The smartly designed Table has a hidden cable management system under the surface, and the cords are easily accessible from the middle of the table. The fact that the Table is easy to assemble and disassemble make this a piece of furniture you're going to have for a very long time no matter how often you move.

Price: $2,300

Fruitsuper Plant Sticks

Naturally plants don't always grow the way you want. Droopy leaves, saggy buds and crooked stems are common symptoms of, well, nature. One way plant parents have remedied their not-so-perfect plants is by using plant sticks, often wooden and not so attractive. These plant sticks from Fruitsuper are made of solid brass and come in three shapes to give your plants a little nudge towards perfection.

Price: $40

Parachute x Crate & Barrel

Those in the know are familiar with Parachute, a bedding brand that's so much more than sheets and pillows. With an assortment of bathroom essentials and even dinnerware, Parachute is an all-around lifestyle brand. Its latest collection with Crate & Barrel helps get Parachute onto more people's radar with a range of bedding and bath linens in neutral colors and in breezy fabrics.

Price: $9+

Western Desert Studio Ceramics

Making pottery is cool. Just look at Seth Rogen or Patrick Swayze in "Ghost." Brian DeRan was a music manager before he started up his own ceramics line, Western Desert Studio. The art school graduate got into ceramics after moving to Joshua Tree, and his love of the land is present in his creations — they're all made from materials mined in California. DeRan's works include vases and plates, and because each piece is handmade, they're one of one.

Price: $60+

Andrew Zimmern x Kvarøy Arctic

If you're looking for some game day food for the upcoming Super Bowl, Andrew Zimmern has a couple food items that are way better than the greasy burgers and hot dogs you'd find at the stadium. Well, they're still burgers and hot dogs, but they're made of salmon. The salmon comes from Kvarøy Arctic, a sustainable seadfood purveyor, and Zimmern came up with the recipe himself. The burgers and dogs come frozen, and you can just heat them up on the stovetop.

Price: $35

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

