2021 is here at least and the, ahem, high-minded lifestyle is getting a makeover — with none other than Seth Rogen leading the way. With his new (to the U.S. at least) marijuana brand, Houseplant, Rogen is bringing weed from out of your parent's basement — and into the forefront of good home design.

Founded in 2019 by Rogen and longtime creative partner Evan Goldberg, Houseplant launched in Canada and quickly became one of the country's leading marijuana brands. Now in 2021, the American weed smoker can toke on Houseplant's three cannabis strains and enjoy the brand's design-first smoking accessories.

The Block Lighter sits on your table and doubles as an ashtray.

Speaking of the latter: many have been taken by Rogen's foray into pottery, and now through Houseplant, you can (sort of) buy his work. Houseplant's first round of home goods includes an ashtray set that looks like the one Rogen made by hand and featured on his Instagram; while the version you can take home was designed by Rogen, however, it was made overseas.

Also included in the brand's house goods lineup is a tabletop lighter for those who too often misplace their light. And if you really want to elevate your smoking to an experience, Houseplant also has a vinyl set to complement your toking.

Rogen and Goldberg are also very aware of what it means for them to start a weed brand in a world where Black people are more likely to be arrested for marijuana-related charges than white people.

Houseplant's Ashtray Set includes an ashtray with a notch to hold your joint and a complementing vase. The saucer can be used as a base for the ashtray or as a separate catch-all tray.

"Houseplant was born out of our love and passion for cannabis, design and art," Rogen said in a press release. "Evan and I also recognize that our lifelong dream of starting a cannabis lifestyle brand like Houseplant comes with a commitment to changing the unjust and racist cannabis laws that still exist in today's society. We understand our responsibility to help right those wrongs and are dedicated to creating a more diverse, equitable cannabis industry."

In an interview with LA Weekly, Houseplant CEO Michael Mohr says the brand has an in-house mentee program and is currently helping two California-based entrepreneurs get through the hurdles of starting their own weed brand.

Houseplant may be helping to usher a new era for weed and the pot-smoking way of life, but it's not the only brand that's making marijuana for design-conscious millennials. Mister Green, based out of California, sells an assortment of weed-adjacent home goods alongside apparel you’d find in a streetwear blog; Old Pal is along the same lines, selling what it calls "elevated goods and gear" for people who like to smoke; and Summerland makes bongs and pipes that look like they belong in the Museum of Modern Art and not some tacky head shop.

Courtesy

Rogen has been making his rounds on the press junket to promote Houseplant, and his appearance last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live had a lot of people pretty sure that Rogen was high on his own supply.

"This is the highest I’ve seen Seth on a talk show for a while 😂😂😂," one YouTube commenter wrote.

"This is so fun to watch lol whatever he's smoking, I want it hahaha," someone else posted.

If that's not good marketing for your weed brand, I don't know what is.

