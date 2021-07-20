Exceptional Coffee Ordered Through Text, and 5 Other New Home Releases

Welcome to Window Shopping, a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: a strawberry vinegar, a knife for all things fish related and more.

Fellow Drops

If you're riding the internet coffee wave, consider Fellow's text-to-order service. Load your credit card info and phone number in and receive intermittent texts with specialty-grade, freshly roasted coffee. The roaster roster is varied, so you'll be able to try a number of coffees from around the U.S. It also feels a bit anti-tech to order coffee through text, as silly as that sounds, and that's never a bad thing.

Made In Fishing Knife Collection

Made In

Made In is getting into the fishing category. No, it's not dropping a fishing rod, but it is expanding its knife collection with a fishing knives set. The knives were designed with Tom Colicchio, a James Beard Award-winning chef and Top Chef judge. Included in the set are two eight-inch blades: the Flexible Fillet Knife, which is straight-edged for cutting, deboning, skinning and filleting, and the Utility Knife, which is serrated to help lob off heads, prep bait or work with frozen fish.

Price: $89



Toko

Toko

There's nothing exciting about designing and buying desk drawers. Or maybe there is. Toko is a new drawer company, spawned by a husband-and-wife duo during the pandemic. The website's interface makes it, dare I say, fun to design the drawer of your dreams. Set the length and depth of the drawer you're designing for, and set up the add-ons as the computer-generated image to the left shows you how it'll come out.

Price: $27+

Free Rain Pink Grapefruit

Courtesy

Free Rain is a sparkling water brand that aims to make its drinks count. The brand sells different flavors and cans for focus, relaxation, energy and, most recently, sex. The pink grapefruit-flavored sparkling water — which is absolutely delicious, before considering the sex part — combines with 500mg of maca to "nourish libido, enhance sexual energy, and support hormonal balance." To me, it tastes like an extra-crisp sparkling water that doesn't have a metallic aftertaste, and that's worth the cost of the ticket on its own.

Price: $36 (12-pack)

Fellow Carter

Fellow

Fellow makes a lot of favorite coffee products from its much-beloved water kettles to its hyped-up coffee grinder. Its Carter line of mugs — which includes the Move and the Everywhere — are a recent inclusion in the brand's lineup, and it recently won a Specialty Coffee Association award for design. The leak-proof mugs are sleek and keep beverages hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. The Move mug has a snap-in splash guard so you can drink more easily — and mess free — when on the go. Fellow recently added three new colorways to its Carter line: mint chip, buttered popcorn and boxed wine (exclusively for the 12-ounce Move mug), and they're all available now.

Price: $28+



Brightland x Oishii Lush Strawberry Vinegar

Brightland

When we covered Oishii in a previous Window Shopping, we called it the perfect berry in every way from its aroma to its taste. Now the perfect strawberry is in vinegar form by way of Brightland. Lush is made to evoke the same smell and taste of Oishii's berries, and it's also Brightland's first time collaborating on a vinegar. It's recommended to use the vinegar in a cocktail, with grilled summer fruit or soft-ripened cheese.

Price: $25

Red Clay Spicy Peach Honey

Red Clay

Spicy honey is hot in more ways than one. Yes, it's spicy, but it's also super big right now, and when you taste it, you'll know why. South Carolina-based Red Clay's newest spicy sauce is the Spicy Peach Honey, which pairs raw wildflower honey with juicy ripe peaches. Enjoy it on waffles, fried chicken, biscuits, ice cream — honestly, you can probably just eat it by the spoonful.

Price: $11

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

