Ikea Is Getting Plugged Into the Gaming World

Ikea's latest collection has a very specific consumer in mind: the gamer. There are currently over 2.5 billion active gamers worldwide, with the number growing every day. Ikea's new line of products made in collaboration with Republic of Gamers (ROG) is for them.

The collection makes up six product families: Uppspel, Lanespelare, Matchspel, Gruppspel, Utespelare and Huvudspelare. The entire collection makes up over 30 products ranging from furniture to accessories.

ROG and Ikea worked closely on the Uppspel products, while Ikea used the insights gained from that to create more items to tailor to gamers' needs.

"With the Ikea Uppspel designs, we want to tighten the relationship between gamers, gaming gear and gaming space," Johnny Chan, a designer at ROG, says in a press release.

The Matchspel gaming chair offers a number of customizable features to make gaming more comfortable. Ikea Ikea adds an affordable sit-to-stand desk to the mix with its Uppspel gaming desk. Ikea

Products include a sit-to-stand desk with the option for a cup holder, various storage solutions, four new gaming chairs and more. The move stakes out a claim within an ever-growing market, pitting it against brands with dedicated followers like Razer and SteelSeries. Being Ikea, however, it has affordability on its side; items start at just $6 — for a mouse pad — and the gaming chairs range between $70 to $349. The collection is geared towards PC users, though as Ikea executive Ewa Rychert says in the press release, this is only the "first step on our gaming journey."

The Ikea entire gaming line will be available in October 2021, with the exception of the Gruppspel chair, which will come out in January 2022.

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

