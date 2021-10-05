Every week, we lust over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: a blanket that's like your favorite puffer jacket, some new Ikea x Sonos tech and more.



Work Sharp Precision Adjust Knife Sharpener

Work Sharp

Presented by Work Sharp

If you've been taking your knife sharpening skills to the next level with Work Sharp's Precision Adjust Knife Sharpener, the brand's latest release, the Upgrade Kit, is worth checking out. Since the release of the original Precision Adjust, Work Sharp has been working to create something to supplement it and bring even more value to its customers. The result? The Precision Adjust Upgrade Kit. The kit includes seven different abrasives ranging from extra coarse 220 grit all the way to a leather strop for honing your blades. If that sounds right up your alley but you have yet to purchase a Precision Adjust, check out the Precision Adjust Elite, which includes the base model Precision Adjust, the seven abrasives included in the Upgrade Kit and an added carrying case. Whether you're using your knives for DIY projects around the house or cooking up a masterpiece in the kitchen, this kit will keep your tools in tip-top shape.

Price: $80

Steelcase Karman

Steelcase

Steelcase makes a number of amazing office chairs, one of which, the Series 1, is our pick for the best overall office chair. The brand has done it again with the release of its new Karman chair, which is equipped with a new type of mesh textile, called Intermix, that alleviates pressure on the sitter. Karman is meant to make you feel weightless thanks to a lightweight flexible frame. Whereas most mesh chairs use a rigid frame, the Karman's adapts to your movements providing support without being hard. And if you're sick of the typical black office chair, Karman comes in 13 colors and finishes. The chair will be available in early 2022, and we'll keep our eyes out for when you can finally buy it.

Ghia Ginger

Ian Shiver

Non-alcoholic spirits brand Ghia added a new spritz to its lineup with the Ghia Ginger, which combines the Mediterranean-inspired aperitif with spicy, sweet ginger. If you're not drinking at the moment or sobriety is your lifestyle, these new drinks recreate the feeling of cracking a cold one or sipping on a juicy cocktail. For those looking for a thirst-quenching drink with nuanced flavors, here you go.

Price: $18

Ikea x Sonos Symfonisk

Ikea

Welcome to the second coming of the Ikea and Sonos Symfonisk lamp-speaker combo. The new Symonisk table lamp speaker uses a new acoustic architecture than its predecessor that creates a better sound experience no matter the location. Instead of being sold as a single unit, shoppers will buy the WiFi-enabled lamp base, available in black or white ($140), and choose between a glass shade ($39) or textile shade ($29). Catch the new speakers in Ikea stores starting on October 12.

CB2 x Kravitz Design



CW2

Lenny Kravitz is a global rockstar so it makes sense that his collection with CB2 draws inspiration from all over the world. (Though one could wonder why the rocker has a furniture collection to begin with.) As CB2 describes it, the collection, "[draws] inspiration from the ateliers of Europe, the markets of Africa and beyond." The collection runs the gamut from throw pillows to beds, each with its own distinct personality. If I had an endless supply of money and square footage, you could find the Imbu sectional, Traverse rug and Kibo media credenza in my home.

Price: $8+

West Elm Kids x The Old Truck

West Elm

If you don't have kids (or you're just not a children's books fanatic), "The Old Truck" is a popular block-print illustration book for kids. And now, thanks to West Elm, your kids can immerse themselves in the world of "The Old Truck" with its collection at the furniture retailer. Shop quilts, wallpaper and a lamp to have your kids feeling like they just jumped into a book.

Price: $15+

Buffy Puffer Blanket

Buffy

Buffy's latest release doesn't need to be trapped in the bedroom. The new Puffer Blanket is a quilted throw made from recycled polyester and eucalyptus for a crisp, cool and comfortably wrapping experience. While you may enjoy using this in the bed or in the living room, its machine-washable and spill-resistant qualities make this a wonderful picnic blanket, too. Plus, those four muted colors are just really, really nice.

Price: $99

Sackville & Co. Crystal Ball Pipes

Sackville & Co.

Sackville & Co. isn't like your typical cannabis accessories brand. For one, it doesn't sell a bunch of Marley-inspired gear. Second, it's a female-founded brand and well-designed products are its cup of tea. The new Crystal Ball Pipe is meant to double as home decor, so you don't need to hide it away when you have guests over — parents will probably dismiss it as abstract art. It features an orb smoking vessel and a glass base, available in four colors: pink, black, blue and amber.

Price: $112

