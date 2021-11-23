Hendrick's Gin Made a Gaming Chair, and 4 Other New Home Releases

Every week, we lust over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: designer cat furniture, compostable gift wrapping paper and more.

Hendrick's Gaming Chaise

Hendrick's Gin

Hendrick's (yes, the gin brand) made a gaming chair, and it's not an April Fool's joke (this is November, right?). Except it's less of a chair and more of a chaise, and it's as ridiculous as it sounds. The backrest has a horn and retractable arms, which actually hold things, and built-in storage can hide booze, gaming accessories and more. Hendrick's actually designed the thing to be anti-gaming — as in PC or console gaming — and is meant for those with cash to blow and poker games to play.

Price: $3,988

SHOP NOW



Cat Person x Jason Wu

Cat Person

If you're a cat person then, well, you should be shopping at Cat Person, a brand of design-forward cat gear for your feline friend(s). Its latest collection is designed in partnership with fashion designer Jason Wu, who worked on a hideaway scoop and holder, a little box, a blacked-out bowl, cat toy and collaboration hoodie. Yes, your cat only wears designer.

Price: $7+

SHOP NOW

Material Kitchen Table Knives

Material Kitchen Material Kitchen

Those looking for beautiful, but still functional, kitchen gear should head to Material Kitchen. The brand just released new table knives (basically a mix between steak knives and paring knives) decked out in German stainless steel and non-slip handles. They're available in four colorways, with the ability to get a mixed set. They even come with a maple knife block to keep everything tidy.

Price: $90

SHOP NOW

Goldune Recycled & Compostable Gift Wrap, Gift Tag & Ribbon Kit

Goldune

A lot of things about the holidays suck. From shopping for gifts to dealing with more family time than you'd like, there's a lot to complain about. But one thing you might not be worried about (but really should be) is how much trash accumulates — especially all that gift wrapping. Sustainable online marketplace Goldune released a gift wrapping kit for those who don't want to kill the earth while they celebrate the holidays. The kit includes five sheets of double-sided wrapping paper, a spool of cotton ribbon and three gift tags. The best part? It's all compostable so you can gift with peace of mind.

Price: $20

SHOP NOW

Herman Miller Comma Chair

Herman Miller

Herman Miller's latest chair pays homage to every writer's favorite punctuation (kidding). The Comma Chair, designed by Michael Anastassiades, is a fairly bare bones chair with a circular seat, rounded back and straight legs. It's available in six wood finishes and either leather or wood seating. Now we're looking forward to an Em Dash sofa, the Semicolon chair or Ampersand bean bag.

Price: $995

SHOP NOW



Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

