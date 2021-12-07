Lego's Collaboration with Target Is Full of Stocking Stuffers, and 3 Other New Home Releases

Every week, we lust over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: a gingerbread dive bar, designer lamps and more.

Lego Collection x Target

Julia Johnson

For the new Lego collaboration with Target, expect more than just a handful of exclusive-to-Target Lego sets. There are over 300 items in the Lego Collection x Target, ranging from kids clothing to home decor. Everything has a similar motif about it like bright Lego-like colors or a recurring block image. Either way, it seems this collection came at just the right time for the gifting season.

Price: $2+

Miller High Life Gingerbread Dive Bars

Matthew Mindich

The holiday season calls for novelty beer gifts. One of which is a Gingerbread house that's more dive bar than house, courtesy of Miller High Life. The gingerbread walls are infused with High Life, included Vermont maple syrup packets help to recreate the iconic sticky floors of a real dive bar, working lights and bar snack accoutrements.

Anglepoise x Paul Smith Edition Five

Anglepoise

British lighting brand released its fifth collection of desk and floor lamps with fashion designer Paul Smith. The lamps are more subtle than previous iterations, featuring an all-black design with a subtle bright stripe design.

Price: ~$313+

Made In Pie Dish

Made In

Get ready to bake all your pies this holiday season in Made In's new pie dish. The nine-inch porcelain pie dish — available with a navy or red accent stripe — features a flat rim so you can choose whether or not to get a crimped pie crust. It's dishwasher safe and attractive enough to be used as its own serving dish.

Price: $20

