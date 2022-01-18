I'm Giddy Over This New Olive Oil Company, and 4 Other New Home Releases

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

The direct-to-consumer olive oil game is strong. The newest entry is a brand called Graza, which features two extra-virgin olive oils housed in squeeze bottles. And it's not just the squeeze factor that makes this some amazing olive oil — it is, of course, the olive oil inside. Drizzle, a finishing oil, and Sizzle, a cooking oil, are made with 100 percent Picual olives from Jaen, Spain. Unlike cheaper extra-virgin olive oils, Graza gets all of its olives from one place and doesn't feature a blend of sub-par fruit from a variety of regions; it's also not as expensive as some high-end extra-virgin olive oil out there that some people may use too sparingly because of the high price. Long story short, this is a great new olive oil brand to try right the hell now.

Zumper X Novogratz Apartment in a Box

Living in a shoe box is hard. But the folks behind furniture brand Novogratz, interior designers Cortney and Robert Novogratz, know a thing or two about making small spaces seem bigger than they actually are. The pair recently styled their daughter's studio apartment to have the look and feel of a two-bedroom apartment. In collaboration with Zumper, a home rental search platform, the two brands released a collection of affordable furniture with small spaces in mind. Find pieces like a sectional and TV stand that get scaled down without compromising on looks.

The Sipsmith x Jonathan Adler Perfect Your Serve Gift Set

If you're looking to up your barware game, check out Jonathan Adler's Barbell Barware set, which features ice tongs, a bottle opener, a double jigger, and a knife, hung on a brass bar that's attached to a hefty marble base. The $208 bar kit is actually much cheaper when you purchase it as part of the Perfect Your Serve gift set ($160), in partnership with gin brand The Sipsmith. The kit includes Sipsmith’s "Sip: 100 Gin Cocktails" book, featuring three-ingredient gin-based cocktails, as well as a $5 Drizly code to score your own bottle Sipsmith.

Walmart x The Home Edit

The Home Edit's Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin brought their acrylic home organizational solutions to Walmart (after a run at The Container Store). Find storage supplies for everything from the pantry to the laundry room — and there's even some stuff to store all your Christmas stuff while you wait for the next yuletide.

Open Spaces Storage Gems

Open Spaces makes a wide array of attractive and functional home organizational tools. The latest addition to its lineup is a line of brightly colored acrylic containers that look like little gems (hence the name). The stackable gems come in short and tall varieties, and the lids are dimpled so they can act as a little catchall tray, too. Order a two-pack or a four-pack, and mix and match colors to add some pop of color to your home.

